Toxic Air, Tiny Lungs: Why Children Face The Greatest Risk From PM2.5 Exposure

Children are suffering the most as the air we breathe worsens, becoming toxic. Experts are witnessing an alarming surge in severe eye infections and breathing problems. A recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) revealed that nearly 40% of PM2.5 inhaled by children reaches the deepest part of their lungs, causing major health issues.

The analysis, published in the Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety journal, further noted that even infants are struggling, with about 30% of fine particles reaching the pulmonary region as compared to 1% in the case of PM10.

Also Read | Most Osteoporosis Cases In Men Remain Undiagnosed, Experts Reveal Why

Experts Reveal What Exactly Is Happening

Social media is abuzz with claims that this year, the pollution is the worst, with constant heaviness in the chest and other alarming issues.

Air quality deteriorates in many cities to alarming levels with the onset of the winter season, and this seasonal change has a direct and immediate impact on respiratory health, especially in children, the elderly, and individuals with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"The cooler air traps pollutants closer to the ground, while smoke from firecrackers, vehicles, and crop burning increases particulate matter. These fine particles, when inhaled, penetrate deep into the lungs, triggering inflammation, cough, breathlessness, and in severe cases, acute asthma or COPD exacerbations," Dr Arup Halder, Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospitals - CMRI, Kolkata, told NDTV.

Also Read | Could H5N5 Strain Of Bird Flu Be The Next Pandemic? Experts Answer

Decoding Particulate Matter Types

Particulate matter (PM) is of three major types - PM10 (coarse particles), PM2.5 (fine particles), and PM0.1 (ultrafine particles), Dr Shishir Bhatnagar, Senior Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, told NDTV. He further explained how these particles affect us.

PM 10 gets restricted into the nose and upper airways, thereby creating either an allergic reaction in the nose or in the upper airways, causing sneezing, coughing, and nasal allergies.

PM 2.5 micrometres enter the upper airways, go into the lower airways and go past in the bronchi and bronchioles. They are the ones which are responsible for causing the inflammation in the lower airways, which produces symptoms of cough, wheezing, difficulty in breathing, and chest tightness.

The particle size less than 1 micrometre and smaller than this are the ones which can translocate into the circulation and into the cells; they tend to affect the immune system, the developing immune system in a very small newborn and even in pregnant ladies.

Air Pollution Causes Immunological Problems

"These (ultrafine) particles are the ones responsible for creating immunological problems, can create problems of immunity, can also cause a neurological development problem in small newborn children," Dr Bhatnagar said.

These particles are produced by the soot, burning of the charcoal, burning of the wood, and more. Furnaces produce chemicals, like sulfuric acid and nitric oxide. And also spores and fungi, present indoors.

Also Read | Spice Commonly Found In Indian Kitchens Can Fight Fat, Study Reveals

How Our Children Are Suffering The Most

Children are particularly vulnerable as their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, absorbing more pollutants relative to their body size.

"The coughing, wheezing, difficulty in breathing is much more, and the inflammation is much more in children, which will require bronchodilators," Dr Bhatnagar said.

The experts also said that you will not be able to restrict the children inside for a long time. "For an adult, I can say stay indoors, but for children it is very difficult," Dr Bhatnagar added.

"Significant Surge In Severe Eye Irritation"

"With the current levels of air pollution rising, we're witnessing a significant surge in patients with severe eye irritation, burning, redness and even conjunctivitis in some cases," Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Dr Basu Eye Care Centre, told NDTV.

Air pollution can also cause corneal damage and even accelerate serious conditions like glaucoma, immature cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy by elevating oxidative stress and intraocular pressure. Pollution directly disrupts the tear film and irritates the ocular surface, which can lead to conditions such as dry eyes.

"Ignoring these symptoms can cause prolonged and irreversible harm. Amid this situation, we highly recommend protective measures for our patients to protect their eyes with herbal eye drops, rinse with clean water and avoid exposure during peak hours," Dr Basu added.

Preventive Steps Make a Big Difference

Dr Halder suggested that on days when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is poor, it's best to limit outdoor activities, especially early mornings and late evenings.

"Using well-fitted N95 masks, air purifiers at home, and keeping windows closed during peak hours can reduce exposure. Staying hydrated, maintaining good nutrition, and adhering to prescribed inhalers or medications are essential."

In India, the burden is especially high, but legal rulings, stricter standards, and everyday protective habits can reduce the damage.