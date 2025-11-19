Most Osteoporosis Cases In Men Remain Undiagnosed, Experts Reveal Why

November 19 is annually observed as International Men's Day to raise awareness about the issues and challenges faced by men all over the world, and to appreciate their contributions to society. The day is perfect to discuss major health issues among men, especially the silent threat of osteoporosis, which is still widely perceived as a "women's disease".

Testosterone is crucial for maintaining men's bone density, and low testosterone levels (hypogonadism) are linked to reduced bone mineral density (BMD) and a higher risk of fractures.

Why Is Osteoporosis In Men Lesser Reported?

"Men's osteoporosis is a major and expanding health issue that is frequently disregarded. Because testosterone directly affects the activity of bone-forming cells, it is essential for men's bone density maintenance," Dr Aashish K Sharma, Director - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, CK BIRLA HOSPITALS, Jaipur, told NDTV.

"The body starts to lose bone mass more quickly when testosterone levels fall, whether as a result of ageing, lifestyle choices, or underlying medical conditions. This increases the risk of fractures even from minor falls or injuries."

About one in five men over age 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture in their remaining years, a report by The New York Times mentioned. It added that about a quarter of hip fractures occur in men among older adults.

Dr Rakesh Rajput - Director & HOD, Orthopaedics - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV that osteoporosis in men is often ignored largely because symptoms appear nearly ten years later than in women. "A major driver of this is andropause - the slow, subtle decline of testosterone with age," Dr Rajput said.

Why Is This Concerning?

Dr Sharma explained that the trend is particularly troubling because men frequently do not exhibit symptoms until considerable bone loss has already taken place. Also, men are less likely than women to undergo routine screening for osteoporosis, which delays diagnosis.

Testosterone influences bone health in two ways: directly by binding to bone cell receptors to stimulate bone formation, and indirectly by converting into estrogen, another hormone vital for bone preservation.

"This dual action underscores why monitoring testosterone levels is becoming increasingly important in the evaluation of osteoporosis in ageing men," Dr Rajput added.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A sudden wrist or hip fracture after a minor fall.

Height loss of more than 2 cm or stooped posture.

Chronic back pain even without any injury.

To address the issue, experts have said that a BMD test (DXA scan) is the quickest way to confirm bone health.

Apart from consulting a doctor, lifestyle counselling is also needed, such as weight-bearing exercise, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol and balanced nutrition.

Also, nutrition is important, with the aim of consuming 1,200 mg calcium and 800-1,000 IU vitamin D daily.

Dr Rajput said that on International Men's Day, we need to highlight that bone health is not just a women's issue - men must also be vigilant, especially those above 60 or those experiencing symptoms of low testosterone.