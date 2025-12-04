Nutritionist Suggests 4 Powerful Root Vegetables For Women's Hormonal Health

Women often face unique challenges when it comes to hormonal health. While genetics and lifestyle factors play a role, diet also significantly impacts hormone regulation. Root vegetables, in particular, are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support hormonal balance. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares four key root vegetables that can help women support their hormonal health naturally.

In an Instagram post, she writes, "Your hormones depend on how well your body detoxifies, absorbs nutrients, and manages inflammation. These 4 roots work at the cellular level to support estrogen balance, gut health and metabolic stability."

4 Root Vegetables Women Should Eat For Hormonal Health

1. Beetroot

Beetroot supports hormonal health in women due to its high content of iron, folate and antioxidants. It can help with hormonal fluctuations by supporting red blood cell production and reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. It also improves blood flow, which may alleviate symptoms like menstrual cramps and mood swings. Lovneet recommends consuming raw juice or fermented beet. You can also add vitamin C to your diet for better nitric oxide production.

2. Carrots

Carrots help eliminate excess estrogen and regulate blood sugar. Their unique fibre binds to excess estrogen, aiding in its removal from the body and reducing the risk of estrogen reabsorption. The fibre also helps balance blood sugar, which in turn helps regulate hormones, including for individuals with conditions like PCOS. "Eat raw or lightly steamed with olive/flax oil for better absorption," the nutritionist adds.

3. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes provide slow-releasing energy, stabilising blood sugar and offering nutrients essential for hormone production. Their complex carbohydrates prevent blood sugar spikes, while beta-carotene converts to vitamin A, which is vital for thyroid and sex hormone balance. The vegetable can be eaten boiled, cooled and drizzled with ghee or coconut oil.

4. Radish

Radishes, being cruciferous root vegetables, support women's hormonal health primarily through their high fibre content. They aid estrogen detoxification and offer essential nutrients like vitamin C and calcium. One can eat radish either raw in a salad or lightly sauteed.

Including these root vegetables in your daily meals can be a small yet meaningful step toward better hormonal balance. With their rich nutrient profile and natural healing properties, they offer women an easy and sustainable way to support overall well-being from within.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.