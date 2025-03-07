International Women's Day 2025: 3 in 5 Women In India At A Risk Of Anaemia; Here's How To Manage It

The annual celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) serves as a focal point for the fight for women's rights. IWD highlights topics including reproductive rights, gender equality, and violence and abuse against women. It gives us the opportunity to bring focus to the health and well being of women across the globe.According to a survey by diagnostic company Redcliffe Labs, three out of five Indian women are at risk of anaemia, and lifestyle diseases are on the rise. Anaemia occurs when the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin, leading to symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and dizziness. It can result from iron deficiency, vitamin B12 or folate deficiency, chronic diseases, or genetic disorders.

Thyroid issues and anaemia are among the most common health issues, according to the two-year study, which included health data from over a million women. It said that lipid abnormalities, diabetes, arthritis, thyroid issues, and anaemia are on the rise among Indian women. Fortunately, making lifestyle changes can help overcome anaemia in women.

Here are some ways to overcome anaemia

1. Increase iron intake through diet

Iron is a key component of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Consuming iron-rich foods is essential to combat anaemia. To improve absorption, pair non-heme iron sources with vitamin C-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

2. Take iron supplements when needed

In cases of severe iron deficiency, diet alone may not be enough. These should be taken under medical supervision, as excessive intake can lead to side effects like constipation and nausea. To improve absorption, take iron supplements on an empty stomach with vitamin C but avoid calcium-rich foods and coffee or tea, as they inhibit absorption.

3. Consume vitamin B12-rich foods

Vitamin B12 is crucial for red blood cell formation, and its deficiency leads to pernicious anemia, characterised by fatigue and neurological issues. B12 is primarily found in animal-based foods like eggs, dairy, fish, and meat.

4. Increase folate intake

Folate (or vitamin B9) is essential for producing red blood cells. A deficiency leads to megaloblastic anaemia, which causes large, immature red blood cells that cannot function properly. Good dietary sources include leafy greens (spinach, kale), legumes, citrus fruits, avocados, and fortified grains.

5. Enhance iron absorption with vitamin C

Vitamin C helps convert plant-based iron into a more absorbable form. Without enough vitamin C, iron absorption is significantly reduced. To enhance absorption, include foods like oranges, strawberries, kiwi, guava, and bell peppers in your diet alongside iron-rich meals.

6. Avoid iron inhibitors in your diet

Certain foods and beverages interfere with iron absorption and should be consumed separately from iron-rich meals. These include tea and coffee, dairy products, high-fibre foods, soy proteins, etc. Try to consume these at least an hour before or after an iron-rich meal.

7. Include probiotics for better nutrient absorption

A healthy gut is essential for proper nutrient absorption, including iron and vitamins. Probiotics like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and fermented foods help maintain gut health by promoting good bacteria.

Anaemia is a condition that requires a multifaceted approach to treatment. By improving iron and vitamin intake, avoiding inhibitors, supporting gut health, and addressing underlying medical conditions, you can effectively manage and overcome anaemia. Always consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and tailored treatment plans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.