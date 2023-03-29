Can Anemia Affect Fertility In Women? Here Are Expert Tips To Deal With It

A healthy diet rich in iron and vitamin B12 can help deal with anemia

Many women spend months or even years trying to conceive. Unfortunately, it is a common issue that affects millions of women worldwide, with numerous factors that can contribute to it. One factor that is often overlooked is anemia, a condition with a deficiency in red blood cells or hemoglobin. It can significantly impact female fertility and cause irregular periods, ovulation problems and other reproductive health issues. Furthermore, anemia can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth, so addressing this condition before conceiving is essential. Thus, understanding the relationship between anemia and fertility is crucial whether you want to conceive or maintain optimal reproductive health. With the right knowledge and tools, you can take control of your health and increase your chances of achieving your fertility goals.

How anemia affects fertility in women

Anemia can lead to fertility issues in women, affecting the reproductive system in several ways. The condition can cause irregular periods or even stop ovulation altogether. This is because the body prioritizes the distribution of oxygen to vital organs like the brain and heart, leaving less oxygen for other parts of the body, including the reproductive system. As a result, the ovaries may not function properly, making it difficult for a woman to conceive. Furthermore, anemia can increase the risk of miscarriage or premature birth if a woman does become pregnant. The lack of oxygen in the blood can impact the development of the fetus, leading to complications during pregnancy.

How to deal with anemia

Anemia can be treated, and it is possible to improve fertility outcomes with proper management. Here are some steps that women can take to manage the condition-

Improve your diet: One of the most effective ways to manage anemia is by improving your diet. This means consuming foods rich in iron, folic acid and vitamin B12. Iron is essential for the production of red blood cells, while folic acid and vitamin B12 are needed to support healthy fetal development. Foods that are high in iron include red meat, poultry, seafood, beans, spinach and fortified cereals. Folic acid is found in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits and fortified grains. And vitamin B12 is found in meat, fish, and dairy products.

Take supplements: If you are unable to get enough iron, folic acid or vitamin B12 through your diet, your doctor may recommend supplements. These can be taken in the form of pills or injections.

Treat any underlying conditions: Anemia can be caused by an underlying medical condition, such as heavy menstrual bleeding, an autoimmune disorder, or a gastrointestinal condition. If you have anemia, the doctor will perform tests to determine the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment.

Practice good self-care: Besides improving the diet and taking supplements, it is also essential to practice good self-care. This means getting enough rest, reducing stress and avoiding behaviors that can exacerbate anemia, such as smoking or excessive drinking.

Consider fertility treatments: If you are having difficulty getting pregnant due to anemia, you may want to consider fertility treatments. These can include medications stimulating ovulation, intrauterine insemination or in vitro fertilization.

Addressing the barrier to pregnancy

Anemia can have a significant impact on female fertility. Iron deficiency anemia, in particular, has been linked to infertility, miscarriage and poor pregnancy outcomes. It is essential to see your healthcare provider for a diagnosis and appropriate treatment, as taking care of health and well-being is crucial for fertility. Thus, by ensuring that your body is getting the necessary nutrients and addressing any underlying health issues, you can increase your chances of conceiving and having a healthy pregnancy.

(Dr. Jyoti Patil is a Sr.Reproductive Medicine Specialist at Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore)

