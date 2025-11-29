Oily Skin In Winter Doesn't Mean Ditching The Moisturiser; Other Mistakes To Avoid

Winter feels like a relief after the scorching hot months. But for our skin, winter brings a different challenge due to lower humidity, colder air and indoor heating that strip moisture from the skin's outer layer. That makes the skin drier, more prone to irritation and in some people even more reactive. Because of these changes, a lot of well-intentioned habits like over-washing, skipping moisturiser because your skin is “oily”, or reaching for harsh actives can actually make things worse. Studies looking at seasonal effects and indoor winter environments show measurable changes in skin hydration and barrier function in colder months, which helps explain why our same-year-round routine can backfire in winter. Keep reading as we discuss common skincare mistakes you need to ditch for soft supple skin this winter.

Winter skincare mistakes you need to stop making

1. Ditching moisturiser if you have oily skin in winter

This idea likely comes from equating sebum (natural oil) with hydration. But oil and water balance are different things. When the skin is dry which means low water content in the outer layer, the body may respond by producing more sebum, which looks like oiliness but doesn't fix the moisture deficit. Using a lightweight moisturiser helps restore hydration and actually reduces compensatory oil production over time.

2. Over-washing your face

Cold, tight skin often tempts people to wash more. Frequent washing strips natural oils and damages the barrier. Stick to gentle cleansing once in the morning and once at night or only at night if you're not sweaty.

3. Using harsh exfoliants too often

Physical scrubs or high-strength chemical exfoliants several times a week can create micro-injury and increase water loss. Reduce frequency in winter; swap to a gentle enzyme or low-strength AHA/BHA once a week if needed.

4. Relying only on oil-control products

Products that strip oil like strong alcohol toners or repeated clay masks give temporary mattifying effect but worsen barrier damage and dryness. Balance oil-control with hydration and barrier-support ingredients.

5. Not layering right

Moisturiser works best when trapped on slightly damp skin. Pat, don't rub, and seal hyaluronic/glycerin with a light occlusive if your skin tolerates it. This increases hydration without excess greasiness.

6. Letting indoor heating run non-stop without humidity control

Central heating and room heaters drastically reduce indoor humidity. A small humidifier or placing water bowls near the heater helps, even short measures like wet towel in room and houseplants raise humidity and reduce transepidermal water loss.

7. Assuming SPF isn't needed in winter

UVB is lower in winter but UVA (which ages skin) is present year-round. Continue daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, lighter formulas can be used under moisturisers for comfort.

8. Mixing too many active ingredients at once

Retinoids, strong acids, vitamin C, and benzoyl peroxide can be drying and irritating when used together. In winter, simplify it by prioritising barrier repair and introducing actives one at a time.

9. Not matching product texture to climate and skin zones

Using the same heavy cream over an entire face may be overkill on the oily T-zone and insufficient on dry cheeks. Zone your routine with lightweight gel on oil-prone areas, richer cream on dry patches, and spot-treat as needed. Evidence and clinical practice support tailored moisturiser choices by skin type.

Winter challenges the skin barrier; the right principle is simple: protect and repair the barrier rather than fighting oil with drying tactics. Moisturisers are not a one-size-fits-all, and the type of moisturiser matters more than the decision to moisturise. If severe redness, cracking, or persistent flare-ups occur, see a dermatologist — these can be signs of eczema or other treatable conditions.

