6 Natural Home Remedies For Very Dry Skin In Winters

According to a International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Physiology, every 1 in 2 Indians is affected by very dry skin in winter. If every second person has dry skin during winter, treating it actively becomes necessary. The main causes behind having very dry skin during winter are low humidity, constant exposure to heaters, reduced sebum production, and too much water loss on the outer layer of the skin. As untreated dry skin can lead to serious skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis, which can manifest as red rashes or hives depending on their severity. These skin conditions are caused by genetic, immune, and environmental factors. They are not contagious, as they are often triggered when the skin gets repeatedly exposed to allergens, irritants, stress, or climate conditions. To remedy this common winter skin issue, certain natural home remedies can be used, as they are accessible, affordable, and can be easily implemented.

6 Natural Home Remedies For Dry Skin During Winters

1. Coconut Oil Massage

According to the Department of Dermatology, coconut oil is a natural emollient. This means it functions like a deep moisturiser, effective for dry skin and barrier repair. Coconut oil massage can also enhance blood circulation and be used for increasing skin elasticity. The ideal time for a coconut oil massage is right after bathing, when the skin is slightly damp. This ensures an enhanced absorption rate when coconut oil is applied to the skin's tiny openings, known as pores, which are opened. Here is how you can do a coconut oil massage for dry skin in winter:

Make sure the environment is warm, as the skin needs to be exposed while doing a coconut oil massage.

Take a quantity of coconut oil based on the surface area of the skin that needs to be moisturised.

Slightly heating the coconut oil can improve its skin absorption rate.

2. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is known for being a strong anti-inflammatory that can soothe irritation and hydrate the skin barrier. According to the World Journal of Biology Pharmacy and Health Sciences (2023), applying aloe vera gel offers a herbal formulation using the aloe vera plant's active properties to reduce skin irritation. Another study from The Natural Products Journal details that aloe vera has water-binding polysaccharides and acemannan, which restore moisture and accelerate skin healing. Here are some practical tips to use aloe vera gel for dry skin:

A thin layer of aloe vera gel should be gently spread across the skin and left to be air-dried.

Do not step out in the cold after aloe vera gel application, as it does have cooling properties; wait a while before stepping out.

Make sure to use it sparingly on the surface of the skin, and the hands should be clean to avoid contact with germs.

The ideal time to apply aloe vera gel is after the nighttime skincare routine and washing your face, as it can lock in moisture more effectively.

Avoid alcohol-based aloe vera gels, as these types can worsen dryness.

3. Honey Application

Honey not only functions as a moisture-locking ingredient for dry skin, but it also helps with wound healing. According to the International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds, honey's moisturising and barrier-repair effects are so potent that minor wounds can benefit from direct honey application. While this natural remedy is science-backed, it is also important to be realistic, as most honey products on the market are not safe for direct wound application, as the skin is exposed. If there is no availability of medical wound dressing, then honey could be used. Here are some practical tips to use honey for very dry skin:

The ideal quality of honey that can benefit the skin barrier is raw or manuka honey that has been dermatologically tested for safety.

Use a small quantity of this ingredient in a carrier oil like jojoba or any skin-friendly oil.

3. Milk Cream Packs

According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, milk for skincare is widely used, as it has a high amount of lactic acid in it that exfoliates gently while moisturising at the same time. Whole milk also contains proteins that fuel skin barrier repair, which suffers greatly due to constant exposure to the winter chill and dry heat from room heaters. The most vital aspect of using milk cream packs is that malai, or the fat condensed on the top of the boiled milk, is suitable only for certain skin types. Here is how you can safely use malai skin packs for healing dry skin during winters:

Make sure the malai is room temperature and is mixed with a liquid, powder, and/or an oil to balance its consistency.

If the malai is to be applied on the face, make sure it is also applied on the neck area, as the skin is thin around the neck.

For a malai-based body pack, make sure the environment is heated to avoid contracting a cold, as it needs to dry for at least 15-30 minutes or until it hardens for any visible results.

4. Oatmeal Packs

Oatmeal, especially finely ground oats, is the most sought-after natural home remedy for reducing itching and soothing inflamed skin. According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, finely ground colloidal oatmeal that is used in skin creams can prove effective in the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. But their visible results can vary based on the exact quantity of oatmeal mentioned in the skin cream, as mentioned on the label. Here is how you can simply use oatmeal in your kitchen for treating dry skin:

Ready-to-eat plain oats need to be finely ground until they turn into a powder.

Use the oatmeal powder to fill a bathtub for a full body bath, or apply a small quantity of it on the affected skin like a paste.

Oatmeal skin packs can also be used weekly to restore the hydration loss due to the cold winter chill.

If you happen to be allergic to oats, do not use them on your skin either to avoid an allergic reaction.

5. Ghee Or Shea Butter

Ghee and shea butter are both known natural skincare ingredients that deeply nourish the skin. The winter skin is marked by extreme dryness, and the use of food-grade ghee and raw shea butter could prove beneficial. Ghee-based skin creams have superior moisturising and skin-nourishing qualities. This is mainly due to fatty acids and antioxidants present in ghee, but make sure the exact quantity is tested for your skin type. When it comes to shea butter, the raw form matters but needs heat to make it usable for dry skin. As per the International Journal of Future Medicine and Research and the Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand, ghee and shea butter have both proven dry skin remedying properties, but the form of their ingredients and how they are used yield different results. Here is how you can use these ingredients for skin healing:

Take a small quantity of ghee for applying it on the surface of the affected skin, as winters tend to make ghee melting harder.

You can use the palm of your hand and rub it together to generate body heat and put ghee on it for melting.

Use the melted ghee directly on the affected area, but make sure it is food-grade ghee to avoid a skin reaction.

When in doubt, do a skin patch test on the inside of your elbow or in between your legs.

Shea butter needs to be melted and combined with a carrier oil such as jojoba or lavender for a natural fragrance and to stabilise the ingredient.

Once combined, you need to reheat it every time for usage, but the quality is pure and unprocessed.

6. Consume A Hydrating Diet

The diet plays a major role in determining the overall skin health, so to remedy dry winter skin, you need to work from the inside out. The inside of the body needs a dose of hydrating foods, drinks, and clean drinking water for a proper electrolyte and nutrient balance. To ensure a hydrating diet, one should consume the following:

Nuts like walnuts and almonds daily can replenish the nutrients in the body.

Seeds like flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds nourish the body with macro- and micronutrients.

Omega-3, 6, and 9-rich foods like fatty fish can ensure a healthy dose of nutrients in the body.

Make sure there is an active balance of hydration in the form of drinking water, herbal teas like hibiscus tea and chamomile tea, or coconut water.

A combination ensures variety, so the body and mind don't get bored from consuming the same type of hydration daily.

Preventive Lifestyle Tips

Your overall lifestyle habits determine how dry your skin is and what is causing it to be so. Here are some lifestyle tips to tackle dry skin effectively:

Avoid hot showers, as they strip the skin of moisture and ruin the pH.

Use mild cleansers, as heavy-duty skin cleansers can ruin skin health.

Wear cotton/wool blends to reduce irritation, as synthetic materials can worsen skin health due to the constant friction.

Stay hydrated with warm fluids, as proper hydration manifests in the skin's texture.

When To See A Doctor

Persistent itching, cracks, or bleeding is a sign that the extremely dry skin has a root cause.

Clear signs of eczema, psoriasis, or dermatitis need medical intervention for effective treatment.

With the use of simple home remedies and active preventive care, you can reduce winter skin dryness effectively.

