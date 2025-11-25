The Thin Skin Of Walnuts Contains These Essential Nutrients, Reveals Gut Doctor

Walnuts stand out among other nuts for several reasons. They are rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent addition to any diet. Experts worldwide encourage incorporating walnuts into a daily routine for enhanced nutrition. These nuts are an outstanding plant-based source of polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), making them especially beneficial for vegans and vegetarians. Furthermore, walnuts are often referred to as "brain food" due to their high content of omega-3s and antioxidants. Recently, well-known gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, also known as the "gut doctor," who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared impressive reasons for incorporating this nut into your daily diet on Instagram.

Walnuts: Nutrient profile, benefits and more

Walnuts are a powerhouse of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, vitamin E, B vitamins, and vital minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese, which support various bodily functions.

Importance of the skin

"Walnuts are loaded with vitamin E, melatonin and polyphenols, especially in that thin papery skin," highlighted Dr. Sethi. The thin skin of walnuts, known as the pellicle, is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants. These compounds are largely responsible for the health benefits attributed to walnuts, so it's beneficial to consume walnuts with their skin to maximize their nutrient content.

Health benefits of walnuts

1. Antioxidants rich

"Walnuts are really good for us. They are packed with antioxidants more than almost any other nut. These help fight free radicals and calm inflammation," Dr. Sethi said in the video. Walnuts contain high levels of antioxidants, including polyphenols and vitamin E. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which are associated with chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

2. Rich in healthy fats

"Walnuts have the most amount of omega-3 fats of any nuts, the kind your body cannot make," added Dr. Sethi. These healthy fats are beneficial for heart health, helping to reduce cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease. According to the expert, walnuts can also help reduce blood pressure and support overall heart health.

3. Brain health

"Yes, they are brain food as well. Regular walnut eaters have better memory and less inflammation," he mentioned. The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants found in walnuts promote brain health and cognitive function. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties support memory and cognitive performance.

4. Digestive health

The fibre in walnuts supports digestive health by promoting healthy gut bacteria and aiding in regular bowel movements.

5. Promotes bone health

Walnuts provide nutrients like calcium and magnesium, which are important for maintaining healthy bones. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids may contribute to bone density.

6. Boosts mood

Some studies indicate that walnuts may have a positive impact on mood and depression. Their omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants can help support mental health and emotional well-being.

7. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, walnuts can aid in weight loss. Their high fibre and protein content promote satiety, helping to curb hunger and reduce overall calorie intake.

Dr. Sethi recommends incorporating a handful of walnuts into your daily diet.

