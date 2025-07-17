Here's How Walnuts Help Enhance Liver Function

The liver is a vital organ which performs hundreds of functions necessary to sustain life. It primarily filters toxins from the blood, produces bile juice for digestion, stores essential vitamins and minerals and metabolises nutrients. Several factors, from diet to lifestyle, affect liver health. Unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, excess alcohol consumption and certain genetic conditions can increase the risk of liver disease like fatty liver and even cirrhosis.

Certain foods with beneficial compounds can naturally boost liver health. Walnuts are one of the superfoods that can support liver functioning and offer many other additional health benefits.

Walnut for liver: Here's how it helps

Nuts are nutrient-dense and are a good source of healthy fats. Walnuts are particularly beneficial for liver health due to their omega-3 fatty acid content, which possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

Walnuts are also a great source of vitamin E, which may help reduce oxidative stress in the liver. Additionally, walnuts are a good source of the amino acid arginine, which can aid in the detoxification process and support overall liver function.

Not just walnuts, nuts in general reduce the risk of fatty liver disease. Studies indicate that walnuts are among the most beneficial for reducing fatty liver disease, especially due to their higher antioxidant and fatty acid content.

Other ways to ensure optimal liver health

Eat a well-balanced diet. Opt for foods rich in fibre.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help the liver function more efficiently in detoxifying the blood.

Limit your alcohol consumption as excessive alcohol can lead to liver damage.

Stay physically active to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

Regular screenings and blood tests can help monitor liver health and detect any potential issues early on.

A healthy liver is key to supporting digestion, regulating blood sugar levels, managing cholesterol, and even influencing immune response. Eat walnuts and follow these simple steps to ensure a healthy liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.