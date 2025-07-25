Several traditional Indian (desi) foods can naturally boost liver health. The liver plays a key role in detoxification, digestion, and metabolism, and protecting it is vital for overall well-being. Desi foods like bitter gourd, turmeric, garlic, and amla contain antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and essential nutrients that support liver function, flush out toxins, and even help regenerate liver cells. These foods enhance bile production, reduce fat accumulation, and fight oxidative stress, all crucial for liver health. When combined with a balanced lifestyle, desi foods can act as natural tonics for the liver and keep it functioning optimally. Read on as we share a list of desi foods to boost your liver health.

These desi foods will help boost your liver health

1. Amla

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help flush out toxins and regenerate liver cells. It enhances liver function and protects against liver inflammation and oxidative stress. Consuming raw amla, amla juice, or dried amla candy regularly can promote better liver detoxification naturally.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is known to reduce liver inflammation and prevent fat accumulation in the liver. It aids in bile production, which is necessary for breaking down fats. A pinch of turmeric in warm water or milk acts as a natural liver cleanser.

3. Garlic

Garlic activates liver enzymes that help eliminate toxins. It's rich in sulphur compounds and selenium, both of which support liver function and reduce fatty liver. Adding a clove or two of crushed garlic daily to cooked meals can significantly benefit liver health over time.

4. Bitter gourd

Karela helps cleanse the liver and purify blood. It contains compounds that improve bile flow and reduce liver fat. Drinking karela juice or including it in curries during the season can support liver detox and prevent sluggish liver function.

5. Beetroot

Though not traditionally desi, beetroot is now widely used in Indian kitchens. It contains betalains and antioxidants that help reduce liver inflammation and oxidative stress. Boiled beetroot or beetroot juice with a dash of lemon is a great liver-friendly option.

6. Coriander leaves

Coriander leaves support natural detoxification by helping flush out heavy metals and harmful substances from the liver. A regular garnish in Indian food or consumed as coriander water (overnight soaked seeds) aids liver cleansing and digestion.

7. Papaya

Papaya supports liver health by improving digestion and reducing liver load. The enzymes papain and chymopapain reduce inflammation and help cleanse the system. Ripe papaya is gentle on the stomach and effective as a natural liver booster.

8. Methi seeds

Soaked methi seeds help reduce liver fat and improve insulin resistance. They are especially beneficial for people with fatty liver. Drinking soaked methi water on an empty stomach or adding the seeds to tadkas is a traditional and effective liver remedy.

9. Ajwain

Ajwain stimulates digestive enzymes and helps prevent gas and bloating, indirectly supporting the liver by reducing its workload. Ajwain water or chewing a few seeds after meals helps the liver process toxins more efficiently.

Add these desi foods to your diet today to boost your liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.