Here's Why You Should Eat Soaked Walnuts Every Morning

Walnuts are well-known for their impressive nutritional profile. Eating walnuts can offer some impressive health benefits, making them an excellent addition to your diet. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, walnuts support heart health, reduce inflammation, and contribute to brain function. Just like almonds, one of the best ways to eat walnuts is to soak them overnight and have them first thing the following morning. If you are wondering why, here, let's explore the benefits of eating soaked walnuts.

Here's why you should soak walnuts overnight

Soaked nuts including walnuts are easier to digest as compared to regular ones.

Soaking makes it easier for your body to absorb valuable nutrients

The soaking process also reduces the levels of phytic acid, an enzyme inhibitor found in many nuts and seeds, which can hinder mineral absorption.

Health benefits of eating walnuts

1. Help reduce inflammation

Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are associated with conditions like type-2 diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants which can help fight oxidative stress and inflammation.

2. Promotes gut health

A healthy gut is crucial for your overall well-being. Eating walnuts can help promote healthy bacteria in the gut.

3. Supports weight loss

Walnuts are nutrient and calorie-rich. Eating walnuts may help regulate your appetite.

4. Lower the risk of type-2 diabetes

Studies suggest that walnuts can help lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

5. Improves brain function

Some studies indicate that walnuts can help improve memory and cognitive function. A few studies also suggest that walnuts may help reduce depression symptoms.

6. Reduces blood pressure and cholesterol

Eating walnuts can help promote healthy blood pressure and cholesterol, promoting heart health.

Tips to maximise the benefits of eating walnuts

Soak them properly overnight for 4-8 hours.

Opt for raw, organic walnuts when possible.

Consume them for breakfast.

Store walnuts in an airtight container in a cool, dark place to prolong their shelf life.

While walnuts are nutrient-dense, consuming them in moderation is essential. around 2-4 pieces are typically sufficient to reap their health benefits without overdoing it on calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.