10 Health Benefits Of Walnut Oil

Walnuts are nutrient-rich tree nuts with a wrinkled, hard shell and a uniquely mild, earthy flavour. They are well-known for their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, particularly vitamin E and B6. Walnuts also contain a healthy mix of protein, fibre, and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and copper. Walnut oil, derived from cold-pressing walnuts, preserves many of the nut's health benefits. It's known for its delicate, nutty flavour and is widely considered a heart-healthy oil due to its polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which support cardiovascular health. Keep reading as we discuss the many health benefits of walnut oil.

Here are 10 ways walnut oil can benefit you

1. Supports heart health

Walnut oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which can help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and lower the risk of heart disease. Its antioxidant properties protect cells from oxidative stress, which also promotes heart health.

2. Improves brain function

The omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenolic compounds in walnut oil help support cognitive functions like memory and focus. Regular intake may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative conditions, helping maintain brain health as we age.

3. Promotes healthy skin

Walnut oil is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin E, which help to maintain skin elasticity and reduce fine lines. It deeply moisturises, leaving the skin soft and nourished, and can even aid in treating conditions like eczema.

4. Boosts hair health

With vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, walnut oil strengthens hair, reduces hair fall, and improves shine. Massaging it into the scalp can also promote blood circulation, fostering hair growth and scalp health.

5. Enhances gut health

Walnut oil's anti-inflammatory properties can support gut health by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract. Its high fibre content aids in smooth digestion and promotes a balanced gut microbiome.

6. Reduces inflammation

With natural anti-inflammatory compounds like polyphenols, walnut oil can help manage chronic inflammation. This makes it beneficial for individuals dealing with conditions such as arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease.

7. Helps regulate blood sugar

The healthy fats in walnut oil improve insulin sensitivity, potentially aiding in blood sugar control. This can be especially beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

8. Supports weight management

Walnut oil can help with weight management as its high satiety value may reduce hunger pangs, aiding portion control. Healthy fats also help balance blood sugar, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks.

9. Improves bone health

Walnut oil is a good source of magnesium, which is essential for strong bones. The ALA in walnut oil also supports bone mineral density, making it a valuable addition to bone health, particularly as we age.

10. May boost immune system

The antioxidants and omega-3s in walnut oil strengthen immune defences by reducing inflammation and oxidative damage, which may help fend off infections and reduce the risk of chronic illness.

Add walnut oil to your cooking routine today to achieve these amazing health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.