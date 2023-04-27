7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Soaked Walnuts In The Summer

Walnuts are a rich source of various nutrients and can boost your energy levels and overall health

This brain-shaped nut is well known for improving memory and mental performance. Walnuts are an incredibly nutritious addition to our daily diet because they are high in fibre, vitamins, carbs, protein, and iron. Walnuts have various health advantages when eaten properly.

One of the best ways to eat walnuts is to soak them overnight and then eat them in the morning. In order to do this, soak 2-4 walnut pieces in a cup of water for the night. Have them first thing the following morning.

Walnuts that have been soaked can help lower harmful cholesterol in the body. Additionally, compared to regular walnuts, these are simpler to digest. When walnuts are soaked, your body can more easily absorb the nutrients. Now that we've understood the right way to eat walnuts, let us understand why they are beneficial for us.

Benefits of eating walnuts in summer:

1. Improves sleep

You can get better sleep by eating walnuts since they contain the melatonin chemical. Melatonin for years has gained popularity for playing a major role in helping us get good sleep. You might sleep better if you consume soaked walnuts in the morning and right before bed.

2. Good way to lose/maintain weight

Do not binge on junk food the next time you feel hungry. Replace it with walnuts instead. They are wholesome and satisfying. Walnuts help you feel full after eating them, which promotes weight loss. It decreases appetite.

3. Good for the heart

Everyday consumption of walnuts will keep your cholesterol under control. Walnut consumption is also suggested for people with excessive cholesterol in order to lower it. They include omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory, as well as amino acids (L-arginine). Anti-inflammatory characteristics typically aid in preventing blood clots, which lowers and controls your cholesterol levels.

4. Rich in antioxidants

More than any other common nut, walnuts have the highest antioxidant activity. Vitamin E, melatonin, and plant chemicals called polyphenols which are abundant in the papery skin of walnuts are the sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants can help protect our skin from the UV rays which we are often exposed to during summer.

5. Reduces inflammation

Numerous chronic diseases start with inflammation, which can be brought on by oxidative stress. Polyphenols found in walnuts can aid in the battle against inflammation and oxidative damage. Ellagitannins, a subclass of polyphenols, may be particularly important. This can help reduce inflammation caused in summer.

6. Lowers cholesterol

Heart disease risk has long been associated with higher "bad" LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It has repeatedly been demonstrated that eating walnuts regularly lowers cholesterol levels. Although bad cholesterol may be increased at any time of the year, eating walnuts regularly may help combat it.

7. Boosts energy

Walnuts are a rich source of healthy fats, fibre, and protein, which can give you the energy you need to get through the day during the summer months. They are also easy to carry around and work as a quick go-to snack.

8. Good for immunity

Walnuts contain antioxidants and nutrients that can help boost your immune system. A healthy and strong immune system will ensure you are less susceptible to summer colds and illnesses. Along with this, you can also consume milk to further boost your immunity.

Incorporate this delicious and nutritious dry fruit into your daily diet to ensure a sickness-free and energy-packed summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.