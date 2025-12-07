Say Goodbye To Unhealthy Namkeen With Nutritionist's Millet Mix Recipe

Wondering about a snack that is savoury, salty and healthy? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared the perfect winter recipe. She has posted a video of her self-made millet mix on Instagram and highlighted its benefits. In the clip, the nutritionist shares, “Like most fathers, my papa is addicted to namkeens. He needs a bowl every evening with his tea, and guess what? He actually stopped eating his usual namkeen because he tried my winter millet mix. He asked me for a new batch the very next day. That's when I knew I had to share this with you all.”

Palak Nagpal continues, “It's made with bajra puffs, peanuts, nuts, and seeds. It'll keep you warm, and you won't fall sick too quickly this winter. All your namkeen cravings are going to go away. This is your perfect winter munch.”

“The Winter Millet Mix your family will actually choose over namkeen. My papa loves his evening namkeen, so when he replaced his usual packet with my homemade Winter Millet Mix, I knew this recipe was a winner,” reads the text attached to the post.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

Bajra puffs – 2 big bowls

Peanuts – 1 cup (dry roasted)

Almonds – ½ cup (chopped)

Walnuts – ½ cup (chopped)

Pumpkin seeds – ¼ cup

Oil – 1 tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – 10–12

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Salt / no-salt seasoning – to taste

Pepper – ¼ tsp

Method

Dry roast peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for 4–5 minutes.

In a pan, heat oil; add hing, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

Add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and pepper.

Add the roasted nuts and bajra puffs; mix well.

Let it cool and store it in an airtight jar.

The nutritionist also explains why it's perfect for winter:

Warms the body naturally

High in antioxidants and minerals

Keeps you full longer

Supports immunity

Clean, crunchy, non-fried snack for cravings

“If he can fall in love with a healthier namkeen, I know you will too. Save this, make this, and enjoy your new winter munch,” she concluded.

This millet mix offers the goodness of each ingredient, helps your body cope with the chilly weather and keeps your snacking healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.