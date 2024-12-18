Say Goodbye To Winter Skin Woes With These Expert-Approved Tips

Oxidative damage weakens the skin barrier, leaving it dry, irritated

As winter takes over, the chill in the air brings not only cozy vibes but also a wave of skin challenges. The combination of cold, dry air and heightened pollution levels can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving it dry, irritated, and vulnerable to damage. But there's good news: aesthetic, skin, and wellness expert Kiran Sethi is here to help. In her latest Instagram video, she has addressed the “pollution and winter skin disaster” with three simple yet powerful hacks to keep your skin healthy this season.

In her Instagram caption, Kiran Sethi sums it up perfectly: “Winter + pollution = skin disaster. But don't worry, I've got you covered with 3 game-changing hacks to save your skin this season!”

Antioxidants are essential

“Do you realize how much oxidative damage pollution causes to your skin?” asks Kiran Sethi. Oxidative damage weakens the skin barrier, leaving it dry, irritated, and prone to further harm. Her solution? Incorporate antioxidants into your skincare routine.

“It's not just about vitamin C,” she explains. “Look for ingredients like resveratrol, vitamin E, and coenzyme Q10. A combination of these can work wonders to protect your skin from pollution-induced oxidative stress.”

Oral antioxidants for extra protection

Kiran Sethi emphasises the importance of oral antioxidants to combat free radicals and pollution damage from within. Oral vitamin C is a proven ally, but you can go beyond that, she says, recommending resveratrol, coenzyme Q10, vitamin E, and polypodium leukotomas. These supplements not only tackle oxidative stress but also provide a layer of protection against UV damage.

Slugging for deep hydration

For those battling dry, flaky skin worsened by heaters and indoor air, Kiran Sethi suggests a trending skincare hack: slugging. “Apply a layer of petroleum jelly or snail mucin balms over your skincare regimen to seal in moisture,” she advises. However, she warns acne-prone individuals to proceed with caution. “This secret K-beauty tip is a game-changer for dry, polluted skin,” she says.

Are you ready to take on winter with Kiran Kiran Sethi's expert tips? Your skin will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.