Dermatologist Shares The Perfect Solution For Dry And Flaky Skin During Winter; Benefits Of Polyglutamic Acid

Winter season and dry, flaky, and irritated skin come hand-in-hand. Despite adding layers of moisturisers, the skin often loses its natural lustre and shine. But worry not. Doctor Kiran Sethi, the founder of Isya Aesthetics, a cosmetic dermatology practice in New Delhi, India, with American Expertise, has the right solution for you. She posts a video on Instagram highlighting the “ultimate hydration hero” of skin -Polyglutamic Acid. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “The best-kept secret in skincare that no one has heard of! The latest ingredient on the block you have never heard of is Polyglutamic Acid.”

Dr Kiran Sethi then explains that Polyglutamic Acid is an essential component that has the ability to “bind 4,000 times its weight in water, significantly outperforming hyaluronic acid!” But wondering how that is compared to other acids. She tells, “Hyaluronic acid only binds 1,000 times its weight in water. So Polyglutamic Acid is 4 times stronger.” The renowned doctor also reveals that using this component for hydrating the skin has “become popular in the West and the USA.” However, this hasn't entered the Indian market yet.

Although perfect for dry, dehydrated or flaky winter skin, how to use it like a pro?

She advises using it in the morning and night before applying moisturiser. For better results, one should “apply on damp skin as it draws all the water and absorbs it for a longer period of time.” Additionally, for the night routine, she adds, “Lock it in with a heavier moisturiser or one rich in emollients.”

Talking in the same line, she continues, “You also want to choose a moisturiser to layer on top that doesn't allow the water to leave, something with the high strands of the epidermal waterfloft - so look for good emollients like mucin, wax, perhaps even heavier moisturiser, but if you are acne-prone, you must be needing to stay slow on light moisturising.”

She concluded by claiming that “Polyglutamic acid works for most people. However, if you are acne-prone, or sensitive or irritated skin, Polyglutamic Acid may be inappropriate for you.”

The caption alongside her video can be read, “PGA is here to steal the spotlight with its superpower binding 4,000x its weight in water (yes, 4x more than Hyaluronic Acid!). Perfect for dehydrated, flaky skin this winter, it's best applied on damp skin and sealed with a good moisturizer. PRO TIP: Pair it with snail mucin or emollients to lock in all that moisture,” adding, “Polyglutamic Acid might be your new skincare BFF.”

