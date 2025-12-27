These Daily Habits Silently Damage Kidneys In Women After 40, Doctor Warns

Kidney disease cases have been increasing globally. According to the International Society of Nephrology, more than 850 million worldwide have some form of kidney disease. This rise is driven by the increasing cases of diabetes, high blood pressure. Your kidneys are one of the most important organs of the body. It helps to filter and extra fluid from the blood, regulate blood pressure, balance minerals/electrolytes, maintain pH, and produce vital hormones. Hence, it is extremely crucial to maintain kidney health.

The rise in kidney disease highlights the importance of managing kidney health. When you spot the symptoms of the condition early, it becomes easy to treat the condition and also the outcome tends to be better. However, in cases of chronic kidney disease, one might not be able to spot the symptoms at an early stage as they tend to be minor ones. One thing that can help lower the risk of chronic kidney disease is by keeping a check on your daily habits. Your daily habit impacts your kidney health significantly. Dr John Valentine, a board-certified physician based in the US, shared a video on Instagram, wherein he shares some habits that can impact women's kidney health after 40 years.

Everyday Habits That Damage Kidneys In Women

1. Ibuprofen Overuse

Regular intake of ibuprofen, an NSAID pain reliever, reduces blood flow to the kidneys by constricting vessels. This leads to acute or chronic damage over time. "NSAIDs destroy kidney function permanently, and after years of use, you'll need dialysis three times a week just to stay alive," says Dr Valentine. Limit to the shortest duration and lowest dose. Women after 40 have an increased risk due to pre-existing conditions like hypertension, where prolonged use can cause permanent filtration impairment, necessitating dialysis.

2. Insufficient Water Intake

Drinking too little water causes dehydration, forcing kidneys to concentrate urine and retain toxins, which leads to stone formation and infections. He said, "Chronic dehydration causes your kidneys to accumulate toxins and form stones that can cause sudden kidney infections, leading to sepsis and death." Aim for 8-10 glasses daily, adjusting for activity and climate.

3. Excessive Protein Consumption

Protein is an important nutrient but it can impact the kidney severely. High-protein diets overload the kidneys with nitrogenous waste that's released from breakdown. This strains the filtration capacity of the kidneys after 40. Dr Valentine said, "High-protein diets force your kidneys to work overtime, filtering waste, and after 40 this causes irreversible kidney damage, requiring a transplant."

4. Frequent Urination

Frequent urination at night signals damaged kidney filters. Dr Valentine said, "This is an early sign of kidney failure that most women dismiss until they're in stage four chronic kidney disease." The National Kidney Foundation says that frequent urination, especially at night, can be a sign of kidney disease. "When the kidney's filters are damaged, it can cause an increase in the urge to urinate. Sometimes this can also be a sign of a urinary infection or an enlarged prostate in men."

5. Holding Urine

Holding urine allows bacteria to multiply in the stagnant bladder, traveling to kidneys and causing recurrent UTIs that scar renal tissue permanently. Women over 40 experience decline in bladder-kidney function rapidly. 93 per cent of women hold their urine without understanding the consequences. This habit also increases their CKD risk by five times. "It's the one almost every woman does without realising the risk, holding your urine regularly. After 40, your bladder and kidney function decline rapidly. Holding urine causes bacteria to multiply and travel to your kidneys, causing severe infections. Repeated infections scar your kidneys permanently. "Women who regularly hold urine have five times the risk of kidney disease. Once your kidneys fail, you're on dialysis for life or you die waiting for a transplant. Kidney failure is irreversible," the doctor said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.