Kidney: Life After Kidney Transplant: What To Expect

A kidney transplant is when a healthy kidney is placed into a person whose kidneys have failed at working properly. It is usually recommended for people with end-stage kidney disease, where the kidneys can no longer filter waste, balance fluids, or main electrolyte levels. Reasons leasing to a transplant can include chronic contains like diabetes, high blood pressure, polycystic kidney diseases, recurrent kidney infections, birth defects affecting kidney function, etc. After a kidney transplant, it can significantly improve as dialysis is no longer needed, energy levels increase and overall quality of life often gets better.

However, the patient will have to commit to lifelong medications, regular medical checkups and careful lifestyle choices to protect the new kidney. This means paying extra attention to diet, hygiene, exercises and infection prevention. While many people resume work, travel and hobbies, they must live the awareness that their transplant requires consistent care and protection. Keep reading as we share what to expect after a kidney trasplant.

What to expect after a kidney transplant

1. Immediate hospital recovery

Right after the surgery, you will have to spend time in the ICU or recovery ward for close observation. Doctors will have to monitor your urine output, blood pressure and your kidney function tests frequently. In many cases, the transplanted kidney starts working immediately but sometimes it takes a few days to “wake up” during which temporary dialysis might be needed. You may also have tubes or drains to remove excess fluids from the surgical area.

2. Pain and physical discomfort

You may expect pain, soreness or tenderness around the incision site for the first couple of weeks. Moving, coughing or bending might feel uncomfortable. This is normal and it will gradually improve with healing. Pain medications are prescribed but you are encouraged to walk early to prevent blood clots and aid recovery.

3. Lifelong medication routine

One of the biggest changes is taking immunosuppressants for life to help prevent rejection of the kidney. These medicines weaken your immune system which makes it easier for the body to accept the new organ but also increasing infection risk. Missing even a single dose can be dangerous so strictly adhering to medication is crucial.

4. Frequent medical checkups and tests

For the first three months you will have to visit the hospital regularly which is few times a week for blood rests and examinations. The frequency will gradually reduce but regular checkups will continue to be a lifelong system because doctors will need to track your creatinine levels, electrolyte balance and early signs of rejection.

5. Changes in energy levels

Most people notice a huge improvement in energy levels within the first few weeks compared to life on dialysis. Fatigue may still occur in the early stages due to surgery recovery and medication side effects but your overall stamina will usually improve over time.

6. Dietary and lifestyle adjustments

You will be advised to eat a kidney-friendly diet which usually means moderate amount of protein, low salt, plenty of fresh produce and safe food handling to avoid infections. Drinking enough fluids is important unless your doctor restricts it. Smoking and alcohol should be avoided as they can damage the new kidney.

7. Increased infection risk

Since your immune system will now be suppressed, you're more vulnerable to infections. You will need to practice strict hygiene like washing hands often, avoiding raw/undercooked foods, staying away from sick people and may be even wear a mask in crowded places.

8. Possible side effects from medicines

Immunosuppressants can cause side effects like weight gain, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, acne, hair growth changes or mood swings. These are usually manageable with the guidance of your medical experts but it is still important to report any unusual symptoms early.

9. Emotional and psychological changes

Receiving a kidney is a life-changing experience but this causes you to have many emotional challenges. You may feel relief and gratitude but also fear of rejection or anxiety about the future. Some patients experience post-surgery mood swings due to medication. Counselling and support groups can help.

10. Gradual return to normal life

After 6–12 weeks, most people can return to work, travel, and exercise (with medical clearance). Heavy lifting or intense workouts will be restricted for a few months. Sexual activity can usually resume within a couple of months, and for women, pregnancy may be possible after a year if approved by the doctor.

Knowing what to expect after a kidney transplant can prep you for your journey and help you understand the surgery better.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.