As Kidney Damage Rises Among Children, Experts Explain What Parents Must Know

Kidney damage is not associated only with adults; now, children are also facing similar issues globally. Data from the United States Renal Data System (USRDS) published in June 2025 shows that the incidence of kidney failure is rising among adults, but in the past two decades, the occurrence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in children has increased at an alarming rate.

"CKD, which we often see in the older generation, happens because of the changes that start in childhood," Dr Sushmita Banerjee, Paediatrician, CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV.

What Do The Parents Need To Know?

CKD often progresses to kidney failure and also leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Hence, the parents need to focus on their child's health and the early signs of kidney issues.

CKD can also affect growth and development in children, and there's an increased susceptibility to infections, particularly in children with kidney transplants or undergoing dialysis.

Kidney diseases in children also include congenital kidney disorders, conditions like multicystic dysplastic kidney, posterior urethral valve obstruction and fetal hydronephrosis, which are present at birth.

Some children also suffer from inflammation of the kidneys due to infection or autoimmune disease, and nephrotic syndrome, which is a condition characterised by excessive protein loss through urine, leading to swelling and complications.

"A part of this early damage has been linked to changes in the modern diet, like increasing salt, sugars and processed foods in the diet," Dr Banerjee said.

The doctor also explained that diet imbalances for a long period, along with reduced activity and increased screen time, can lead to obesity and metabolic syndrome, which is associated with diabetes, high uric acid and hypertension. All of which are risk factors for kidney disease.

"Air pollution as well as surface and soil pollution caused by environmental toxins are also risk factors for CKD," Dr Banerjee added. "Increasing global temperatures can also be a risk due to inadequate water intake and chronic dehydration."

Experts have said that kidney damage due to these factors can begin silently in childhood and progress if the exposure is sustained.

"Parents should be alert if their child has urine-related issues during early years, such as recurrent urinary tract infections, frequent urination (polyuria), or urinary incontinence," Dr Suman Lata, HOD & Consultant - Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, told NDTV. The doctor revealed that timely consultation with a paediatrician or nephrologist is essential to ensure early diagnosis and management.

What Are Some Of The Striking Early Signs?

Early signs of kidney disease in children can include puffiness around the eyes, swelling in the ankles, frothy or foamy urine, poor physical growth, high blood pressure or persistently low haemoglobin levels.

"These symptoms are often subtle and may be mistaken for other common childhood issues, so early evaluation is important," Dr Lata explained.

What Are The Preventive Measures?

"CKD in children often develops silently in children, and if undetected it may lead to lifelong complications. Early detection and lifestyle corrections can prevent long-term damage and ensure healthy kidney function in children," Dr Shyam Sunder Nowal, Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Jaipur, told NDTV.

1) Diet: A healthy and balanced diet focusing on fresh, locally available and traditional foods is important. Junk food, processed foods, fried foods with excess salt, or sugary drinks should not be consumed regularly. Cleanliness and hygiene are vital in the preparation of food and drinking water.

2) Water Intake: Plenty of water is needed when the weather is hot and humid and after exercise.

3) Exercise: Children must exercise daily and avoid excessive screen time to avoid obesity.

4) Medical Check-Ups: Regular medical check-ups, including annual blood pressure checking for kids above three years, should be mandatory.

5) Medication: Avoid over-the-counter medications, which can be nephrotoxic.

Patients with known risk factors for CKD, like premature delivery, poor fetal growth, urinary tract malformations, or spinal defects, need particular attention and monitoring.