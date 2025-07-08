Fat From Trash: Scientists Discover Caterpillars That Can Turn Plastic Into Body Fat

A new study found that some caterpillars, specifically the larvae of the greater wax moth (Galleria mellonella), can degrade plastics like polyethylene (PE) and store them internally as body fat.

The study was conducted by a team at Brandon University in Canada. Dr Bryan Cassone, who is a Professor of Insect Pest and Vector Biology in the Department of Biology at the university, headed the study which found that just 2,000 waxworms can break down an entire polyethylene bag in as little as 24 hours.

As per the findings, presented at the Society for Experimental Biology Annual Conference in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 8, scientists believe that understanding the biological mechanisms behind this process could lead to innovative solutions for plastic waste management.

Also Read | Some Fig Trees Can Convert Large Amounts of Carbon Dioxide Into Stone: Research

"Around 2,000 waxworms can break down an entire polyethylene bag in as little as 24 hours, although we believe that co-supplementation with feeding stimulants like sugars can reduce the number of worms considerably," said Cassone in a release.

Polyethylene poses a major environmental challenge due to its chemical composition. Reports have mentioned that over 100 million tonnes are manufactured annually for products that we use almost every day. Its degradation can take up to hundreds of years.

The research reveals that waxworms metabolise the plastics down into lipids and store them as body fat. "This is similar to us eating steak - if we consume too much saturated and unsaturated fat, it becomes stored in adipose tissue as lipid reserves, rather than being used as energy," says Dr Cassone.

Also Read | Explained: What Is Heat Anxiety And Why Is It On The Rise In India

Meanwhile, the study highlights the potential of using insects for plastic degradation, offering a promising solution to the growing plastic pollution problem. However, an only-plastic diet is harmful to the caterpillars' health, leading to significant weight loss and reduced lifespan.

The discovery opens up new avenues for research in plastic degradation and bioremediation. Apart from caterpillars, mealworms (Tenebrio molitor), superworms (Zophobas morio) and cockroaches (Blattodea) have shown promise in plastic degradation.