Explained: What Is Heat Anxiety And Why Is It On The Rise In India

"Heat anxiety" refers to worry, discomfort or apprehension triggered by hot weather or high temperatures. It is also known as "heat stress" or "heat-related anxiety". Exposure to long durations of heat results in putting the human body in a stressful state. This activates the body's fight-or-flight response, resulting in increased adrenaline and cortisol levels, which trigger anxiety, agitation, mood swings, and disrupt sleep patterns," Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Healthcare, told NDTV.

The clinics have seen more than a hundred psychiatric cases, mainly anxiety and mood disorders in young adults during the 2025 heatwave, Dr Batra added.



What are the symptoms of heat anxiety?

Sweating, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, or nausea because of heat are some of the physical symptoms. Feeling overwhelmed, irritable, or anxious when exposed to hot environments can lead to some emotional distress. People start avoiding outdoor activities or social events due to the fear of heat-related discomfort.

"People with existing mental health conditions like anxiety or depression may feel worse during extremely hot weather," Dr Harini Atturu, Senior Psychiatrist, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad, told NDTV. "Even those without any history of mental illness may start to feel emotionally low or stressed."

Just like cold and gloomy weather can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in some people, long periods of harsh summer heat can also lead to emotional and mental health challenges.

"Complicating the situation further, dehydration and heat exhaustion can produce symptoms that mirror or amplify anxiety disorders, creating a dangerous cycle where physical and mental health deteriorate simultaneously," Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Sharda Care Healthcity, told NDTV.

Why is heat anxiety on the rise in India?

A study, published in March 2025, highlighted how heat effects on mental health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) could vary from effects found in Western or high-income countries. Most LMICs lie in the Global South, and their populations are exposed not only to on average hotter but also more humid climatic conditions.

The mental disorders have doubled since 1990 in India, with one in seven Indians suffering from mental illnesses, the study noted. The care for mental health is limited in India, and there's a treatment gap of 80% for common mental disorders.

A Lancet study projects a 23% rise in India's mental illness burden by 2025, linking it to climate-related stress. The Journal of Affective Disorders recently found that heat waves significantly worsen mental health among rural students.

"During the 2025 UP heatwave, hospitals saw 100-150 daily psychiatric cases, highlighting the urgent mental toll of rising temperatures," Dr Batra said. "Among urban and semi-urban populations exposed to sustained heat stress during summer, there is a clear rise in anxiety-like episodes, psychosomatic complaints, and mood dysregulation."

Dr Kumar added that the crisis is acute in urban environments, where densely populated cities trap heat and limit access to cooling spaces. He said that the "heat island effect" intensifies psychological strain on residents, creating what researchers describe as a "perfect storm for mental health challenges".

As per Dr Batra, adolescents and young adults are vulnerable because of their increased hormonal effects, digital overstimulation, academic pressures and social disconnection, all of which worsen the "psychological effects" of heat.

Children and the elderly are also affected due to their decreased ability to control body temperature, and the issue could change into grave mental health matters if not managed carefully.

"Mental health and weather are closely linked. As our climate continues to change, we need to start recognising the emotional impact of extreme seasons, not just the physical effects," Dr Atturu said.

As climate change continues to drive temperature extremes across the region, addressing heat anxiety represents a crucial intersection of public health and mental wellness that demands immediate attention from both healthcare providers and policymakers.