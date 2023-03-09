Kidneys: 5 Herbs To Support Your Kidneys, According To A Nutritionist

Lack of proper diet and poor lifestyle choices could lead to kidney diseases

Your body's kidneys function as a particular filtering mechanism. Urine is produced by kidneys, which also filter waste from the blood. Many chemicals in the blood are controlled by the kidneys. Your kidneys aid in blood pressure regulation. Hence, it is important to keep good care of your kidneys. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra aims at drawing our focus to herbs that may be helpful in protecting our kidney's health.

She writes, “Spices and herbs have long been used to improve the taste, aroma, and appeal of food. Now there's evidence that these kitchen staples not only please our palate, but they may help improve our health. Today, on world Kidney Day, as the theme suggests Kidney Health for All, here are 5 herbs to keep kidney diseases at bay.”

Here are herbs you should add to your diet to improve your kidney health:

1. Giloy protects the kidneys against the toxicity in the kidneys due to aflatoxin. This is due to the presence of alkaloids in it. Giloy has antioxidant property and destroys free radicals generated during aflatoxicosis thus preventing kidney damage

2. Turmeric leads to improved plasma proteins and decreased serum urea and creatinine levels in T2DM patients and could be useful in the improvement of kidney function.

3. The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger helps in reducing swelling and pain in the kidneys caused by infections.

4. The wonderful trio of rejuvenating herbs namely, Amalaki, Haritaki and Bibhitaki is nature's miracle remedy, it fortifies the kidney tissues, improved plasma proteins, albumin, creatinine, and enhances overall renal functioning.

5. While its diuretic properties help flush the kidneys and keep the urinary system flowing strong.

Incorporate these herbs into your diet for better kidney and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.