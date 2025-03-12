World Kidney Day 2025: These Daily Habits Can Protect Your Kidneys

World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign observed annually on the second Thursday of March to highlight the importance of kidney health and reduce the impact of kidney disease. It aims to educate people about risk factors, encourage early detection, and promote preventive behaviours to maintain kidney function. Through this initiative, healthcare professionals and organisations work together to spread knowledge and encourage proactive measures for kidney well-being. In this article, we outline some of the habits you can follow to protect your kidneys.

9 Daily habits that can protect your kidneys

1. Stay hydrated but avoid over-hydration

Drinking enough water is essential for kidney function as it helps flush out toxins and prevents kidney stones. However, excessive water intake can overburden the kidneys, so it's important to maintain a balanced intake around 8 glasses per day, adjusting based on individual needs and climate conditions.

2. Follow a balanced diet

A kidney-friendly diet includes plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, excessive salt, and unhealthy fats. Reducing sodium intake prevents high blood pressure, a leading cause of kidney damage, while choosing potassium-rich foods like bananas and spinach supports kidney function.

3. Monitor your blood sugar levels

High blood sugar can damage the kidneys over time, leading to diabetic nephropathy. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes should monitor their glucose levels regularly and maintain a diet that stabilises blood sugar.

4. Control blood pressure

Hypertension is a major risk factor for kidney disease. Maintaining a healthy blood pressure range (around 120/80 mmHg) by reducing salt intake, exercising, managing stress, and avoiding processed foods can protect kidney function. Regular blood pressure checks ensure early detection and management.

5. Limit overuse of painkillers

Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin can harm the kidneys over time. These medications reduce blood flow to the kidneys and may cause long-term damage. Using them only when necessary and under medical guidance helps protect kidney health.

6. Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps maintain healthy body weight, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease—factors that contribute to kidney disease. Engaging in moderate exercise such as walking, swimming, or yoga for at least 30 minutes a day promotes overall kidney function.

7. Avoid excessive alcohol and smoking

Alcohol dehydrates the body and increases kidney strain, while smoking reduces blood flow to the kidneys, worsening kidney function. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of kidney-related diseases and improve overall health.

8. Get enough quality sleep

Poor sleep can lead to metabolic imbalances, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which can harm kidney health. Sleeping at least 7-8 hours per night helps regulate bodily functions, including kidney filtration and waste removal, keeping them in optimal condition.

9. Limit high-protein diets

While protein is essential for the body, excessive intake especially from red meat and processed sources can put extra strain on the kidneys. People at risk of kidney disease should opt for moderate protein consumption from plant-based sources, fish, and lean meats to reduce the burden on their kidneys.

By incorporating these habits into daily life, you can support kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney disease, ensuring long-term health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.