Poor Kidney Function: Watch Out For These Silent Signs

Poor kidney function occurs when the kidneys are unable to filter waste, excess fluids, and toxins from the blood effectively. This decline in function can be caused by conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, infections or chronic kidney disease. The problem is that kidney damage often progresses silently, with symptoms appearing only in the later stages. Recognising early warning signs is crucial for preventing further decline and managing kidney health effectively. In this article, we list some of the silent signs of poor kidney function.

Silent signs of poor kidney function to look out for

1. Fatigue and weakness

When the kidneys don't function properly, waste builds up in the bloodstream, leading to fatigue and low energy levels. Additionally, poor kidney function can cause anaemia, as the kidneys produce a hormone (erythropoietin) that helps create red blood cells. A lack of oxygen-rich blood circulating in the body can make you feel constantly tired and weak.

2. Changes in urination patterns

A change in urine frequency, colour, or consistency can be an early sign of kidney issues. You may urinate more often, especially at night, or notice foamy, dark, or blood-tinged urine. In some cases, urine output may decrease significantly, indicating fluid retention and declining kidney function.

3. Swelling in feet, ankles, or hands

The kidneys help remove excess fluids from the body. When they start failing, fluid accumulates in tissues, leading to swelling (oedema), particularly in the legs, ankles, feet, and sometimes the hands and face. This swelling may worsen throughout the day and indicate declining kidney function.

4. Persistent itching and dry skin

Poorly functioning kidneys struggle to remove waste from the blood, causing a buildup of toxins that can lead to persistent itching and dry, irritated skin. Kidney disease can also affect mineral balance, leading to high phosphorus levels that contribute to skin discomfort.

5. Metallic taste and bad breath

When toxins accumulate in the bloodstream due to poor kidney function, it can lead to a condition called uraemia. This often results in a metallic taste in the mouth, bad breath, or even an aversion to certain foods, particularly meats and proteins.

6. Shortness of breath

Kidney dysfunction can lead to fluid buildup in the lungs, causing breathlessness. Additionally, anaemia due to reduced red blood cell production can lead to a lack of oxygen, making even mild physical activities feel exhausting.

7. Nausea and vomiting

A buildup of waste products in the body due to poor kidney function can cause nausea and vomiting, especially in later stages. This can lead to appetite loss and unintended weight loss, worsening overall health.

8. Difficulty concentrating and brain fog

Toxins that are not properly filtered by the kidneys can affect brain function, leading to concentration problems, memory issues, and confusion. This “brain fog” is common in individuals with declining kidney function and can worsen over time.

Since kidney disease often progresses without noticeable symptoms in the early stages, it's important to stay vigilant and monitor for these silent signs. Regular checkups, a healthy diet, and managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension can help protect kidney function and prevent further complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.