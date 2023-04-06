Diabetic Kidney: Here Are 7 Warning Signs To Watch Out For

Diabetic kidneys have warning signs that you can watch out

Diabetic kidney, also known as diabetic nephropathy, is a dangerous chronic condition that affects individuals with diabetes. It usually occurs as a result of uncontrolled high blood sugar levels and the prolonged use of diabetes medication.

The kidneys' capacity to perform their regular function of eliminating waste materials and surplus fluid from your body is impacted by diabetic nephropathy. By leading a healthy lifestyle and effectively treating your diabetes and high blood pressure, you can stop or delay diabetic nephropathy.

If left untreated, it can lead to permanent kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant. There are several warning signs associated with diabetic kidney disease, which everyone who has diabetes should be aware of.

7 Warning signs of a diabetic kidney to watch out for:

1. Protein in the urine (Proteinuria)

The early signs of diabetic kidney disease are usually characterized by the presence of albumin, a type of protein, in the urine. This can be detected by a urine test. The kidneys, under normal circumstances, do not allow the protein to pass through, and any protein in the urine is a red flag for kidney damage.

2. Swelling in feet, ankles, or hands (Edema)

Swelling is usually caused by the kidneys' inability to remove excess fluid from the body. It usually appears in the feet, ankles, or hands, and results in a puffy, swollen appearance. It can also cause weight gain as the body retains more fluid than it needs.

3. Fatigue or weakness

A major complaint among diabetic kidney disease patients is fatigue or extreme tiredness. This is usually caused by anemia, a condition where the kidneys stop producing erythropoietin, a hormone that helps stimulate the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow.

4. High blood pressure (Hypertension)

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common sign of diabetic kidney disease. When the kidneys are damaged, they cause an imbalance in the body's blood pressure regulation system, leading to abnormally high blood pressure.

5. Sudden change in appetite

A sudden change in appetite or decreased appetite is also a warning sign of diabetic kidney disease. This is due to the build-up of waste products in the blood, leading to nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

6. Difficulty sleeping or staying asleep (Insomnia)

Insomnia or difficulty sleeping is a sign of advanced kidney disease. It is usually accompanied by restless legs syndrome (RLS) and can cause fatigue, irritability, and mental fog.

7. Itchy skin and dry skin

Kidney disease can also cause itchy and dry skin, which is a sign of the buildup of waste products and toxins in the bloodstream. This can cause a rash, redness, and dry patches on the skin.

Diabetic kidney disease is a dangerous condition that requires treatment and regular monitoring to prevent its progression. It is essential to watch out for the warning signs mentioned above and consult a healthcare professional if any of them occur. Early detection and treatment can prevent further kidney damage and improve the quality of life for diabetic patients. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, a healthy diet, regular exercise, and routine check-ups can help prevent the onset of diabetic kidney disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.