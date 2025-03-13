World Kidney Day 2025: Emphasising Early Detection for Better Kidney Health

On World Kidney Day 2025, experts are highlighting the critical importance of early detection in maintaining kidney health. 2025 World Kidney Day theme: "Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health" calls attention to the growing prevalence of kidney disease and the need for timely intervention. With millions of people worldwide unaware that they are suffering from kidney-related issues, early detection can be a game-changer, potentially preventing irreversible damage and improving quality of life.

Kidney diseases often go unnoticed in their early stages, as they may not present noticeable symptoms until significant damage has occurred. Health professionals emphasise regular screening, particularly for individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease. Early tests, such as urine tests and blood work, can help identify problems before they escalate.

The World Kidney Day campaign is encouraging governments, healthcare providers, and individuals to take proactive steps to protect kidney health. Kidney diseases remain a leading cause of death globally, but with proper awareness, screening, and lifestyle changes, their impact can be significantly reduced.

Dr Himanshu Shekhar, Medical Director, SCI International Hospital, advises controlling the body weight for a healthy kidney.

"Carrying extra weight forces kidneys to work harder, potentially leading to damage. Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, the leading causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD)," said Dr Himanshu.

"Even without diabetes or high blood pressure, obesity can increase CKD risk and accelerate its progression. Obesity is linked to higher prevalence of urinary albumin excretion, nephrolithiasis, and an increased risk of developing CKD and progressing to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD)," Dr Himanshu further mentioned.