West Bengal Government Mandates Daily Prime Time Screenings Of Bengali Films "In Every Cinema"

In a major push to promote the Bengali film industry, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for all cinema halls across the state to screen regional movies during prime time in each of their screens on all days, an official said.

Prime time is defined as the period between 3 PM and 9 PM, typically the hours of highest footfall in cinemas.

This directive comes into effect immediately.

The order states, “In every cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this State, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year.”

According to a notification, each screen, including those in multiplexes, must dedicate one prime time slot per day exclusively to Bengali films.

"This decision reflects the state government's long-standing efforts to encourage regional cinema and ensure that Bengali films receive adequate exposure and commercial opportunity in their home state," the official said.

The notification also mentions that amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956, will be made in due course to align with the new directive.

The move is expected to have a significant impact on the local film industry, providing consistent screen space for Bengali films and potentially boosting box office performance and industry investment.

