World Kidney Day 2024: Expert Explains The Link Between Smoking And Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day is observed on second Thursday of March every year. This year it falls on March 14. The day aims to create awareness about the importance of healthy kidneys and how one can maintain kidney health and prevent kidney-related diseases. The theme for the 2024 campaign is "Kidney Health For All." This theme focuses on the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease and achieving optimal kidney care to overcome these challenges at different levels.

Several unhealthy habits can affect your kidney health in more ways than one. And smoking is one of these. Smoking can harm your kidneys and contribute to several issues. Wondering how? Read on to learn from the expert.

Smoking and kidney health

"The link between smoking and kidney health is well-established, with smoking being recognized as a significant contributor to gradual kidney damage," said Dr Vikas Jain, Director & Unit Head, Department of Urology, Fortis Hospital.

He further explained the several factors that connect smoking to kidney dysfunction, elucidating the intricate relationship:

1. Elevated blood pressure: Smoking is a major risk factor for hypertension, which is one of the primary culprits behind kidney failure. High blood pressure can strain the delicate filtering units in the kidneys, leading to long-term damage.

Constriction of renal blood vessels: Smoking induces constriction in the blood vessels supplying the kidneys, thereby impeding the steady flow of blood. Reduced blood flow can restrict your kidneys from performing crucial functions and may lead to kidney damage over time.

2. Inflammation and oxidative stress: Smoking triggers inflammation and oxidative stress throughout the body, including within the kidneys.

Excess inflammation can impair the normal functioning of the kidneys, triggering the risk of developing kidney diseases.

3. Acceleration of chronic kidney disease (CKD): For individuals with pre-existing chronic kidney disease, smoking acts as a catalyst, hastening the condition.

The harmful chemicals in cigarettes contribute to rapid deterioration of renal function.

4. Association with kidney cancer: The expert explained that smoking can trigger the risk of several serious health conditions even cancer. "The carcinogens present in tobacco smoke can infiltrate the urinary tract, potentially leading to the development of malignant tumours in the kidneys," Dr. Jain added.

Quit smoking for healthy kidneys

Quitting smoking is essential for your overall health and well-being. Those with pre-existing kidney conditions must focus on quitting immediately.

Here are some tips that can help quit smoking:

1. Behavioral support: Participate in counselling sessions, join support groups or undergo therapy sessions aimed at identifying and addressing smoking triggers and habits.

2. Nicotine replacement therapy: Gradually reduce nicotine dependence with the help of nicotine gums, patches or lozenges, which provide a controlled release of nicotine to alleviate withdrawal symptoms.

3. Consult an expert: Your doctor can help guide you through the medications designed to curb nicotine cravings and manage withdrawal symptoms effectively.

4. Lifestyle modifications: Incorporate regular physical activity, and stress reduction techniques, and eat a well-balanced diet for better health.

(Dr Vikas Jain, Director & Unit Head, Department of Urology, Uro-oncology & Renal Transplantation, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.