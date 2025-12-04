Are Your Kidneys Functioning Properly? Watch Out For These Symptoms

Your kidneys are as important as your heart or lungs for optimal health. The main job of the kidneys is to filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood, which are then excreted as urine. After removal of waste, the kidneys return the cleaned blood back to the body. They also help regulate blood pressure, balance electrolytes, and produce hormones that impact bone health and red blood cell production. When kidneys don't function properly, your body may experience a wide range of issues. Poor kidney function can result in accumulation of waste products in the blood, leading to a condition known as uremia. This can disrupt various bodily functions and lead to serious health complications.If left uncontrolled, kidney diseases can progress to chronic kidney disease or even kidney failure. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to recognise early warning signs of kidney problems.

Warning signs and symptoms of poor kidney function

Changes in urination

Improper kidney function can manifest as increased frequency, decreased output, or changes in urine colour.

Swelling in legs

Fluid retention can cause puffiness, particularly in the legs, ankles, and around the eyes.

Constant fatigue

A buildup of toxins due to poor kidney function can lead to feelings of fatigue and weakness.

Shortness of breath

If there is fluid accumulates in the lungs due to poor kidney function, it can lead to shortness of breath.

Nausea and vomiting

Removal of waste is the primary function of the kidneys. Reduced kidney function can lead to an accumulation of waste in the body, leading to digestive issues like nausea and vomiting.

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Toxins in the bloodstream may affect cognitive function in some cases.

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if combined with a history of kidney disease or other risk factors like diabetes or high blood pressure, it's important to seek medical help promptly. Early detection and management of kidney issues can prevent further complications.

Additionally, it is important to keep kidney in good shape with the help of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some tips that you must consider following:

Drinking enough water is the simplest and the most effect ways to support kidney health as it helps flush out toxins effectively.

Focus on consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Also, limit salt, sugar, and processed foods.

Physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and lower blood pressure, reducing kidney stress.

Maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels is critical for kidney health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption as these both can damage kidney function over time.

Get your kidneys checked regularly as routine medical examinations can help catch kidney issues early, especially if you're at higher risk.

Maintaining kidney health is essential for overall well-being, so adopting these practices can go a long way in supporting kidney function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.