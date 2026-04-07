"Stay Where You Are For Next 48 Hours": Centre's Advisory For Indians In Iran

The Embassy of India in Iran has issued an advisory for Indians stating that they should "stay where they are" for the next 48 hours. The advisory added that people should remain indoors and avoid all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings.

"Those in Embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams", the advisory stated.

Trump's Deadline For Iran

US President Donald Trump has issued a big warning to Iran and said that the "whole civilisation will die tonight". In a post on Truth Social, he said that, although he does not want it to happen, "it probably will".

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he wrote.

He said that tonight will be "one of the most important moments" in world history, as 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will "finally end."

Iran Shuts All Communications With US

Meanwhile, Iran has suspended all diplomatic and indirect lines of communication with the United States, Tehran Times reported.

"Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended," the outlet reported.

Through weeks of conflict, the United States and its ally Israel have levelled Iranian military targets, killed the country's top leadership and devastated parts of the country's infrastructure.

Trump said Monday that starting in Washington late Tuesday evening, US forces would destroy "every bridge in Iran" and cripple "every power plant" in the country -- something that many experts say would be a blatant war crime.

Trump on Monday said that he is "not at all" concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8pm EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Response

The Islamic Republic replied to Trump, saying, "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran".

The Iranian Embassy in Turkiye said on X that a "psychopath's threat" will not end what time could not.

The post read, "Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it. Iran is still here. A psychopath's threats won't end what time couldn't."