H-1B Visa Applications Drop 38%. Trump Administration Says Days Of Abuse Over

The Donald Trump administration on Thursday said applications for H-1B visas had dropped significantly this year after major changes were introduced to the work visa selection process. Calling it a crackdown on misuse of the system, the administration said "the days of abusing the programme with mass, low-wage registrations are over."

Data released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) showed that properly submitted H-1B registrations fell by 38.5 per cent compared to last year, from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to 211,600 for fiscal year 2027.

The H-1B visa programme, widely used by Indian professionals seeking jobs in the United States, has come under tighter scrutiny in recent years. The White House had earlier rolled out stricter wage requirements and raised application fees, saying the aim was to curb widespread abuse of the system.

In a post on X, USCIS said, "This data is a clear sign that the days of abusing the program with mass, low-wage registrations are over, and that the programme is better serving its intended purpose of attracting highly skilled foreign workers and protecting the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers."

The immigration agency also said the profile of selected applicants appeared to be changing. The H-1B programme has long faced criticism from those who argue that some companies rely on it to hire cheaper foreign labour instead of recruiting highly skilled workers.

According to USCIS, a larger share of selected candidates now hold advanced academic qualifications and command higher salaries. The agency said 71.5 per cent of selected applicants had US master's degrees or higher, compared to 57 per cent the previous year. The figures suggest that more foreign students graduating from American universities are securing H-1B visas.

USCIS also stressed that it was tightening standards around wage levels linked to H-1B jobs. It said it was "closing the door" on low-skilled and low-wage workers, adding that only 17.7 per cent of approved applications fell in the lowest wage category.

Even as some lawmakers continue to push for scrapping the H-1B programme altogether, USCIS has given no indication that such a move is under consideration. The visa allocation process for the coming year has already concluded, while the next round of registrations is expected to begin early next year.

The administration said the latest numbers reflected the impact of its policy changes, with the system now favouring applicants with stronger qualifications and higher-paying job offers.

