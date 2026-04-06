The Hidden Health Risk: Doctor Explains Reproductive Tract Infections And Hygiene Gaps

I have spent 8 years sitting with women who walk in with the same hesitant and quiet sentence: "I think something feels off... but maybe it's normal?" That "maybe" is where the problem begins.

Reproductive tract infections (RTIs) are far more common than most people realize. Yet they remain underreported, undertreated, and deeply misunderstood, majorly because they are normalized, dismissed, or hidden under layers of discomfort and silence.

The Symptoms We Learn to Ignore

An RTI can show up in subtle ways like unusual discharge, itching, a mild burning sensation, lower abdominal discomfort, or even no symptoms at all. Many women assume these changes are just part of their cycle, stress, or "one of those things." But the body rarely whispers without reason.

The real issue is not just the infection itself. It is the hygiene gap that quietly enables it.

Too Clean or Not Clean Enough? The Hygiene Paradox

Hygiene, in this context, does not mean excessive washing or using harsh products. In fact, over-cleaning with fragranced washes, douching, or using chemically loaded products can disrupt the natural vaginal microbiome. The vagina is self-regulating. When we interfere unnecessarily, we often do more harm than good.

At the same time, inadequate menstrual hygiene, prolonged use of a single sanitary product, damp undergarments, or poor access to clean facilities can create an environment where harmful bacteria thrive. This duality overdoing and underdoing hygiene is where most women unknowingly fall.

It Is Not Negligence. It is Lack of Awareness.

In clinics, I often see young professionals, students, mothers, women across all age groups dealing with recurring infections. The common thread is not negligence. It is a lack of awareness. No one really taught them what "normal" feels like, or what safe hygiene truly looks like.

Let's be clear, a healthy vaginal environment is slightly acidic, supported by good bacteria that protect against infections. When this balance is disturbed, conditions like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, or more serious RTIs can develop. Left untreated, some infections can ascend the reproductive tract, potentially affecting fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and overall health.

Why We Wait (Even When We Know Something's Wrong)

And yet, most women delay seeking help. Why? Because the symptoms are often minimized. Because conversations around intimate health still feel uncomfortable. Because somewhere along the way, pain and discomfort became things to tolerate instead of question.

But here is the truth your body has been trying to tell you that any discomfort is a signal.

Simple Hygiene. Powerful Prevention

Good hygiene is not complicated. It is consistent, gentle, and informed. Changing menstrual products regularly, choosing breathable fabrics, keeping the area dry, avoiding harsh chemicals, and listening to your body's signals can drastically reduce the risk of infections. Equally important is knowing when to seek medical advice instead of self-treating repeatedly.

This understanding is also quietly shaping how newer menstrual products are being designed. The focus should be on creating products with a safer micro-environment, breathable, skin-friendly, and aligned with the body's natural balance. Because prevention starts with what you use every single month.

The Gap Bigger Than Hygiene

There is also a larger, systemic layer to this issue. Access to safe menstrual products, clean sanitation facilities, and accurate health education is still uneven. For many women, hygiene is not just a choice, but a privilege. Until we address these gaps collectively, RTIs will continue to be a silent burden.

Your Body Is Not Meant to Be Tolerated

What makes this conversation urgent is how invisible the impact can be. Unlike conditions that demand immediate attention, RTIs often linger in the background, affecting quality of life, confidence, intimacy, and long-term health without dramatic warning signs.

So if you have ever paused and wondered, "Is this normal?" that question matters more than you think. Your body is not meant to be endured. It is meant to be understood.

The shift begins with awareness. With asking questions. With unlearning the idea that discomfort should be tolerated quietly. Because when it comes to reproductive health, what we ignore does not disappear. It simply waits. And the sooner we start listening, the better we begin healing.

(By Dr. Sharmishtha Mondal, Medical Psychologist and Co-Founder of Be.ing painfree)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.