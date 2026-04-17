Nutritionist Reveals The Hidden Reason Women Get More UTIs Than Men

It is not uncommon for individuals to postpone basic bodily needs in favour of work, travel or routine commitments. The urge to urinate is often delayed in professional or social settings where access to restrooms may feel inconvenient. While this habit may seem harmless in the short term, it can have implications for urinary health over time.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why women are particularly more susceptible to UTIs. While anatomical factors such as a shorter urethra are one of the reasons, it is also because of how often they hold their urine compared to men.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "UTIs are more common in women than in men. Well, here is why. We are experts when it comes to holding urine. From classes to meetings, we keep delaying it. Well, remember, a bladder isn't a storage app."

A body keeps sending signals when it is time to use the restroom. If we ignore it too often, the bladder gets confused and overworked. Holding urine creates conditions in which bacteria may remain in the urinary tract for longer periods and multiply more easily. It can also weaken your bladder muscles, which can lead to leaks and incomplete emptying later in life.

"Holding it once in a while will not harm you, but making it a habit will train your bladder to struggle. So, women, to avoid frequent UTIs, if you have an urgent need to use the restroom, make sure you use it," Nmami Agarwal concludes.

Here are some other habits that might trigger a UTI infection:

Do not wipe from back to front. It can push gut bacteria towards the urethra.

Using diaphragms can also disrupt vaginal balance.

Douching or using scented products can harm protective vaginal bacteria.

Stop taking antibiotics without guidance. It can lead to resistance and recurrent infections.

Do not ignore constipation or poor catheter care.

These simple habit shifts can make a big difference. They are proven risk factors that can jeopardise your health. Stay hydrated and empty your bladder regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.