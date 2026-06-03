After a long and stressful day, many people instinctively massage their feet to feel better. Others turn to reflexology, a practice that involves applying pressure to specific points on the feet, believing it can promote relaxation and overall wellbeing. While reflexology is not a replacement for medical treatment, experts say there may be scientific reasons why foot stimulation can help people feel calmer and less stressed. The feet contain thousands of nerve endings that are connected to the body's sensory system. When these nerve-rich areas are stimulated through pressure or massage, signals are sent to the brain that can trigger relaxation responses. This is one reason why many people report feeling mentally refreshed and physically relaxed after a foot massage or reflexology session.

How Reflexology Works

A 2024 study publised in Journal of Medical Sciences showed that foot reflexology significantly lowered work stress and state anxiety compared to a control group. However, the benefits were temporary, once the sessions ended, stress and anxiety levels returned to their previous state. Reflexology is based on the theory that specific areas of the feet correspond to different organs and systems within the body. Practitioners apply pressure to these points with the aim of encouraging relaxation and improving overall wellbeing.

From a neurological perspective, however, the benefits are more likely linked to nerve stimulation rather than direct effects on internal organs. Applying pressure to the feet activates sensory receptors that send signals through the nervous system, helping the brain shift away from stress responses.

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Why Foot Pressure Can Feel Relaxing

When pressure is applied to the feet, the body may activate the parasympathetic nervous system, often referred to as the "rest and digest" system. This system helps slow the heart rate, reduce muscle tension, and promote a sense of calm.

Foot massage may also stimulate the release of endorphins and other feel-good chemicals that help improve mood and reduce the perception of stress. At the same time, the focused attention involved in reflexology can create a meditative effect, helping individuals disconnect from daily worries.

Can Reflexology Reduce Stress And Anxiety?

Many people use reflexology as a complementary wellness practice to manage stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue. Some studies suggest that foot massage and reflexology may help lower stress levels, improve sleep quality, and enhance feelings of relaxation.

Experts caution, however, that reflexology should not be viewed as a treatment for anxiety disorders, depression, or other mental health conditions. While it may help individuals feel more relaxed, persistent psychological symptoms require proper medical evaluation and treatment.

Benefits Beyond Relaxation

In addition to stress relief, foot massage and reflexology may offer other potential benefits. Improved circulation, temporary relief from muscle tension, reduced foot discomfort, and better sleep are commonly reported outcomes.

For individuals who spend long hours standing, walking, or sitting, foot massage can also provide physical comfort by easing soreness and promoting relaxation of the lower limbs.

What Reflexology Cannot Do

Despite popular claims, there is limited scientific evidence that reflexology can cure diseases, detoxify the body, or directly treat medical conditions affecting internal organs.

Doctors emphasise that reflexology should be considered a supportive wellness practice rather than a substitute for evidence-based medical care. Individuals with chronic illnesses should continue following medical advice and prescribed treatments.

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Who Should Be Careful?

Although reflexology is generally safe for most healthy individuals, people with foot injuries, infections, severe circulatory disorders, deep vein thrombosis, or certain medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before undergoing treatment. Pregnant women should also seek guidance before trying reflexology, particularly during high-risk pregnancies. The calming effects of reflexology are likely related to nerve stimulation, relaxation responses, and stress reduction rather than direct healing of internal organs. While pressing specific points on the feet may not cure illnesses, it can help many people feel more relaxed, improve their sense of wellbeing, and provide a welcome break from daily stress. When combined with healthy lifestyle habits, adequate sleep, exercise, and stress management, reflexology can be one of many tools that support overall physical and mental wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.