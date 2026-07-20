Many people take collagen supplements to keep their skin, joints and bones healthy. But according to Dr Waraich Garekar, weightlifting may be a better way to help the body make collagen naturally.

In an Instagram post, the doctor explains that lifting weights is good for your overall health but it is still not enough. She advises people to slowly increase the weight they lift over time. This is called progressive overload and helps the body adapt.

According to the doctor, resistance training increases the activity of molecules called MMP-2, MMP-9 and MMP-14, which play an important role in collagen remodelling. This process helps the body repair and rebuild collagen.

She also states that it is important to eat enough protein along with weight training because protein gives the body the nutrients it needs to make collagen.

However, Dr Garekar says that weightlifting alone is not enough. She recommends pairing resistance training with adequate protein intake, as protein provides the building blocks the body needs to produce collagen.

"Don't just lift weight; progressively increase your weight load over time," she states.

Regular strength training and a protein-rich diet can naturally support collagen production and may help slow signs of ageing.

Earlier, Dr Garekar shared a simple skincare routine that she claimed is easier to follow than the many viral trends on social media. She introduced her "3-2-1 Skincare Rule", which is designed especially for beginners and people who prefer a minimal skincare routine.

According to the dermatologist, every skincare routine should begin with three non-negotiables: a cleanser, a moisturiser and sunscreen. She said these three products form the foundation of healthy skin and should be used every day.

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