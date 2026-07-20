Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins, which are essential for many bodily functions. There are 20 different amino acids that combine in various ways to create proteins. While all 20 of these are important for your health, only 9 are classified as essential. Essential amino acids cannot be synthesised by the body and must be obtained from food, while non-essential amino acids are those that the body can produce on its own, even if they are not consumed through diet.

Leucine is one of the essential amino acids that is crucial for protein synthesis. It is a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that your body cannot synthesise on its own, meaning it must be obtained entirely through your diet. Among all the amino acids, leucine acts as the primary nutritional signal or ignition switch that triggers muscle building and repair in the human body.

How does leucine help with muscle building?

Ignites muscle protein synthesis (mTOR)

Leucine directly activates a critical cellular pathway called mTOR, which is a key regulator of muscle protein synthesis. By stimulating this process, it helps the body build new muscle tissue and repair existing muscle after workouts.

Prevents muscle wasting

It shields lean muscle tissue from breaking down, which is highly beneficial during intense exercise, calorie deficits, or age-related muscle loss.

Accelerates post-workout recovery

After exercise, muscle fibres experience micro-tears that need to be repaired. Leucine aids in this recovery process, reducing muscle soreness and helping to rebuild muscle tissue more efficiently.

Regulates blood sugar

During fasting or long training periods, leucine is broken down into alanine, which the liver converts to glucose, helping to maintain stable energy levels.

Boosts cellular energy

Leucine promotes mitochondrial biogenesis, optimising how efficiently your cells produce energy.

Enhances performance

Including adequate amounts of leucine in your diet can help improve exercise performance. It may increase endurance and reduce fatigue, which allows for longer and more effective workouts.

Top food sources of leucine

To maximise muscle health, aim for 2.5 to 3 grams of leucine per meal, typically found in 30 to 40 grams of high-quality protein.

Animal-based sources

Chicken

Fish like Tuna and Salmon

Dairy products

Whole eggs

Plant-based sources

Tempeh and tofu

Soybeans and edamame

Lentils and beans

Seeds and nuts

Ways to boost your leucine intake

Do not chunk all your protein into dinner. Spacing your protein out across 3 meals, ensuring each contains at least 2.5 to 3 grams of leucine, maximises your muscle protein synthesis throughout the entire day. Plant proteins are naturally lower in leucine. Boost your plant-based meals by mixing grains and legumes together, or sprinkling hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, or spirulina over oatmeal and salads. Whole eggs are nutrient-dense but limited by calorie-to-leucine efficiency. Try mixing 2 whole eggs with 1/2 cup of liquid egg whites or Greek yoghurt to cross the leucine threshold without excess fat. If you struggle to get enough leucine through whole foods alone, incorporating high-quality supplements can easily bridge the gap. However, it is essential to consult an expert before adding any supplement to diet.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help boost your leucine intake to support muscle building and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.