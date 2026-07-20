Plastic is a part of modern life. From food containers and water bottles to packaged snacks and canned drinks, it is difficult to avoid it completely. However, some chemicals used in plastics, such as BPA (bisphenol A) and phthalates, can enter our food and drinks. Studies have linked long-term exposure to these chemicals with health concerns, including hormone disruption, metabolic problems and heart disease. While avoiding plastic entirely may not be possible, making a few smart food choices could help reduce your exposure.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram video explaining how simple dietary changes may lower the amount of plastic-related chemicals in the body.

In the video, he says, "Research shows that you can reduce the amount of plastic chemicals in your body by up to 60% in just seven days." He adds that BPA and phthalates are chemicals people are exposed to everyday, but small changes in eating habits can make a difference.

Three Food Habits He Recommends

1. Avoid Canned Foods And Drinks

According to Dr Sethi, the lining inside many canned products may contain BPA, which can leach into food and beverages. He suggests cutting back on canned soups, vegetables, soft drinks and other canned products whenever possible.

2. Eat Fewer Ultra-Processed Foods

Dr Sethi also advises limiting ultra-processed foods such as packaged breakfast cereals, corn chips and processed snacks. He explains that these foods may increase exposure because the ingredients are highly processed and are often stored in plastic packaging. As he says, these products can become a "double exposure" due to both processing and packaging.

3. Reduce Plastic Packaging, Even For Fresh Foods

Fresh fruits and vegetables may seem like healthier choices, but Dr Sethi points out that plastic packaging can also contribute to chemical exposure. Whenever possible, choose loose produce instead of items wrapped in plastic. According to him, "The contamination starts before you open it."

Making mindful choices every day is one simple way to lower unnecessary chemical exposure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.