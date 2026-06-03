Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a critical role in the body's overall function. It is the building block of tissues and is crucial for muscle repair, growth, and maintenance. While it is essential for muscle building, protein is vital for producing enzymes and hormones, maintaining immune function, and promoting healthy skin and hair. If planned properly, diet alone can help meet daily protein requirements. Almonds and peanuts are excellent sources of plant-based protein, making them popular choices for vegetarians. If you are wondering which one is a better source of protein, here's a detailed comparison.

Almonds vs peanuts: Which is a better source of protein

While both are excellent plant-based options, peanuts contain roughly 15% to 20% more protein per serving compared to almonds.

Per 100-gram serving: Peanuts provide about 25 to 26 grams of protein, whereas almonds offer roughly 21 grams.

Nut butters: Peanut butter delivers roughly 7.1 to 8 grams of protein, outperforming almond butter's 5 to 6.7 grams. However, almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E, heart-healthy fats and other essential nutrients.

Almonds

Nutritional benefits

They are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

Heart healthy

Almonds are known to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol and harmful apolipoprotein B. They also protect arteries from oxidative damage and support healthy blood pressure.

Versatility

Almonds can be consumed raw, roasted, or in various forms like almond butter or almond milk, making them a versatile option.

Peanuts

Nutritional benefits

They are a good source of healthy fats, niacin, folate, and vitamin E. Peanuts also contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that may have several health benefits.

Cost-effective

Peanuts are generally more affordable than almonds, making them a budget-friendly option for those seeking a protein boost.

When directly comparing the protein content, peanuts have a slight edge over almonds. However, neither peanuts nor almonds are single-source complete proteins on their own because they lack optimal levels of all essential amino acids.

Almonds are favoured for their higher content of vitamin E and fibre, contributing to overall health and satiety.

Peanuts, with their higher protein content and unique blend of vitamins, are an accessible option for protein intake.

Tips to consider

1. Portion control: Keep serving sizes in check to avoid excessive calorie intake, especially since nuts are calorie-dense.

2. Roasting vs. raw: Choose raw or dry-roasted nuts to avoid added oils and salt, which can diminish health benefits.

3. Pairing: Combine nuts with other protein sources, such as yoghurt or fruit, for a balanced snack or meal.

4. Variety: Include a variety of nuts in your diet. Each type has different nutrients and health benefits, so diversity is key.

While both almonds and peanuts are excellent sources of plant-based protein, peanuts have a slight advantage in protein content. However, both nuts offer unique health benefits that contribute to a balanced diet. Incorporating a variety of nuts can ensure you maximise the nutritional benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.