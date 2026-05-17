7-Minute Cancer Shot Costing Rs 3.7 Lakh Per Dose Launched In India

India has taken a major step forward in cancer treatment with the launch of a new seven-minute cancer injection for lung cancer patients. The drug, called Tecentriq, has been introduced by Roche Pharma India and is designed to make immunotherapy faster and more convenient. Unlike traditional intravenous (IV) treatment that can take several hours in a hospital, this new injection is given under the skin and takes only around seven minutes. The treatment is meant for patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is the most common form of lung cancer in India.

Doctors believe that the new method could improve patient comfort and reduce the burden on hospitals. However, the treatment has also raised concerns because of its very high price. The drug is priced at around Rs 3.7 lakh for one dose, with many patients needing about six doses during treatment. The launch of this injection highlights the growing importance of immunotherapy in cancer care. Unlike chemotherapy, which directly attacks cancer cells and can damage healthy cells too, immunotherapy helps the body's own immune system fight cancer. Many patients prefer immunotherapy because it often causes fewer severe side effects than chemotherapy.

The new injection uses a drug called atezolizumab, which works by blocking a protein called PD-L1. Cancer cells use this protein to hide from the immune system. Once the protein is blocked, the body's immune cells can identify and attack cancer cells more effectively. Doctors say this treatment could especially help patients who have high levels of PD-L1 in their tumours. Still, the high cost of treatment remains a major challenge for Indian families already struggling with expensive cancer care.

What Makes The New Cancer Shot Different?

The biggest advantage of the new cancer shot is speed and convenience. Earlier, patients receiving immunotherapy through IV infusion had to spend several hours in hospitals or cancer clinics. With the new subcutaneous injection, the medicine is given directly under the skin, usually in the thigh, and the process takes only seven minutes. This can reduce waiting time, hospital crowding, and stress for patients.

Doctors say the shorter treatment time may also improve patient compliance. Many cancer patients tend to get exhausted due to repeated hospital visits and long treatment sessions. A faster process can make it easier, especially for elderly patients or those living far from treatment centers.

Who Can Receive This Treatment?

The injection is meant for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. This form of cancer accounts for the majority of lung cancer cases in India. However, not every patient qualifies for the treatment. Doctors first check whether the patient's cancer cells have high levels of the PD-L1 protein. Patients with higher PD-L1 levels are more likely to benefit from this immunotherapy drug.

Experts say that nearly half of NSCLC patients may qualify for the treatment. The therapy has shown positive results in improving survival rates and slowing the spread of cancer in eligible patients. It may be used alone or along with other treatments depending on the stage of cancer and the patient's overall condition.

Why Is the Cost So High?

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the launch is the cost. Each dose costs around Rs 3.7 lakh, and many patients need around six doses. This means the overall treatment expense can run into several lakhs of rupees, making it unaffordable for many middle-class and lower-income families.

Cancer specialists say immunotherapy drugs are generally expensive because of the advanced research and technology involved in developing them. Reports have shown that modern immunotherapy treatments in India often cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per cycle.

To reduce the financial burden, Roche has introduced a patient assistance programme called "Blue Tree." The drug has also been included under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which may help some patients receive reimbursement support. Even so, experts believe more government intervention and affordable treatment options are needed to make advanced cancer care accessible to larger sections of society.

Despite concerns over affordability, doctors see the seven-minute cancer shot as a significant medical breakthrough in India. Faster treatment, fewer hospital hours, and improved patient comfort can greatly improve the quality of life for people battling cancer.

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