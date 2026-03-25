Ayushman Bharat Yojana Makes Free Dialysis Available At Dewas District Hospital, Madhya Pradesh

In a remarkable achievement under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), hundreds of residents in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh are receiving daily medical treatment, including free dialysis at the district hospital. The beneficiaries of Ayushman Yojana, primarily from poor and marginalised families, are receiving free healthcare services at the hospital. Patients are recovering from serious illnesses at minimal cost, leaving their family members relaxed about the accruing medical costs. Many patients and their families extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the public welfare initiative, targeting the poor.

Kantilal, a resident of Kelod village, shared that he received his Ayushman card three years ago and has been reaping its benefits since then. Since 2022, he has been receiving free dialysis treatment at the District Hospital.

He noted that previously he had to make repeated rounds to private hospitals for treatment, but now his entire medical expense is being taken care of.

Sunil Chauhan, a resident of Rajaram Nagar, also shared his experience.

He obtained his Ayushman card four years ago. He has been battling a serious illness that necessitates regular dialysis. Since 2022, he has been receiving free dialysis treatment under the Ayushman scheme, which has provided him relief from the disease as well as financial burden.

He remarked that had he not possessed an Ayushman card, he wouldn't have been able to get himself treated.

Besides these, many other patients in the district suffering from ailments are entitled to medical facilities running into lakhs of rupees, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Sarojini James stated that patients are receiving free medical care under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at various facilities, including the District Hospital and other affiliated hospitals.

Under the Central Government's ambitious initiative-the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme-thousands of people in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, are benefiting from free medical treatment.

Launched by Narendra Modi, the scheme aims to provide improved healthcare facilities to people belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, being the world's largest public healthcare scheme, aims to provide health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to each eligible household annually.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)