'Rahul, Priyanka Forget Wayanad': Case Filed Over Posters Warning Gandhi Siblings

A case has been filed after posters targeting senior Congress leaders appeared on the walls of the party office and nearby areas in Kerala's Wayanad this week.

The posters came up in Wayanad -- the constituency of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- on May 13 as the suspense continued over the next chief minister of Kerala. The posters warned Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi against picking KC Venugopal for the state's top post.

"Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer but people of Kerala never forgive you (sic)," read one of the posters in English.

One of the posters also claimed that Wayanad would become "the next Amethi" if such a decision were taken, citing the Gandhi family bastion in Uttar Pradesh that voted out Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Mr Rahul and Priyanka Forget Wayanad. You won't win again from here," another poster read.

Police said that they have retrieved CCTV footage in which a person was seen pasting the posters on the walls.

Efforts are underway to identify him, officials said.

A case was filed following a complaint by T Siddique, a Congress MLA from Wayanad.

A decision on the next Kerala chief minister had been pending since May 4, when the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power after a decade, bagging 102 out of the 140 seats in the Kerala assembly polls held last month.

The suspense ended on May 14, when the Congress named VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, as the next chief minister of Kerala.

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister were Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.