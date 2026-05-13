Wayanad To Be Next Amethi: Posters Warn Gandhis On Kerala Chief Minister Pick

A warning from Rahul Gandhi about reducing the race for Kerala top post to poster war among supporters appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Posters have come up in Kerala's Wayanad -- the constituency of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- warning Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi against picking KC Venugopal for the state's top post.

"Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer but people of Kerala never forgive you (sic)," read one of the posters.

Last week, at a meeting with the three Chief Ministerial post aspirants, Rahul Gandhi had warned against pressure tactics being employed by two of the candidates.

While posters and cutouts of KC Venugopal has been adorning the party offices in Thiruvananthapuram, VD Satheesan's loyalists have been holding protests and demonstrations, putting up a show of strength they hope that central leaders cannot ignore.