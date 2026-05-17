Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail, Then 2 Sisters' Suicide In Jodhpur Horror

In March, a woman died by suicide after years of gang-rape and blackmailing in Rajasthan. Nearly two months later, her younger sister has ended her life, unable to secure justice despite reaching out to the police multiple times.

The death of two sisters in rural Jodhpur has triggered massive tension in the area, fuelling allegations of police negligence and a failure to act against the accused.

The victims' father has questioned police conduct and demanded an impartial investigation and severe punishment for the culprits.

The First Suicide

The elder sibling was trapped by Mahipal, a local e-Mitra service centre operator who had secretly recorded her obscene videos, her sister said in a police complaint filed on April 11.

She named a total of eight individuals in her complaint, including Shivraj, Gopal, Vijaram, Dinesh, Manoj, and Pukhraj, accusing them of gang-raping her sister and issuing threats.

Mahipal and his accomplices exploited her for around four years, and continuously extorted money by blackmailing her, she said in her complaint. She died by suicide on March 20, unable to bear the torment any longer, she added.

The younger sibling had also warned the police that she would take her own life if she did not get justice.

An FIR was registered on her complaint, but no concrete action was allegedly taken in a month that followed.

The Horror Continued

The horror was not over yet. After her sister's suicide, the woman alleged that the accused turned to her. She said that they sexually assaulted her by threatening to make her sisters' videos public.

Even after an FIR was filed, the accused continued to issue open threats to her and boasted that the police would not harm them, the woman alleged.

On Friday, to make herself heard, her younger sister climbed atop a water tank and demanded that the accused be arrested. She then consumed poison and died while being taken to hospital.

Massive Outrage

This has sparked massive outrage within the Rajput community. A crowd gathered to register their protest outside the MDM Hospital where her body was kept in a mortuary.

After an initial stand-off, the victim's family members have consented to a post-mortem.

Hanuman Singh Khangta, president of the Marwar Rajput Society, has accused the police of actively working to shield the accused throughout the entire investigation. He said a failure on their part has ultimately cost the two sisters their lives.

The community has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict disciplinary action against the negligent police personnel.

The police have assured that a departmental inquiry would be held against the concerned officials.