Class 9 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Tamil Nadu, 2 Arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on Sunday night. Police have arrested two men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police suspect this could be a case of gang rape. The survivor is currently undergoing medical treatment and counselling.

"The survivor is a Class 9 student. We have arrested two men and the investigation is underway," a police officer told NDTV.

According to police sources, the survivor was travelling with two friends on a motorbike when they were chased by the suspects on another motorcycle. During the chase, the survivor's motorcycle skidded and fell. While the student sustained injuries in the crash, her two companions managed to escape. The suspects then allegedly took the girl to the banks of a nearby waterbody, where she was sexually assaulted. The survivor managed to reach a hospital following the attack.

BJP leader K Annamalai has slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, demanding his resignation. In a post on X, Annamalai said the incident was deeply shocking and painful. "It causes immense shock and pain. This is cruel proof that law and order in Tamil Nadu has completely collapsed. It is a big shame that Tamil Nadu has become such an unsafe state that a 14-year-old girl could be subjected to gang rape."

The opposition has ramped up its criticism of the DMK government, alleging a failure to ensure the safety of women and children. In response, the ruling party and state police have asserted that strict action is taken in every instance. They pointed to the quick convictions in recent high-profile cases at Anna University and in Coimbatore as evidence of their commitment to fast-tracking justice.

With the state heading to the polls in April, the rise in reported sexual offences and the broader issue of women's safety are expected to become central campaign issues.