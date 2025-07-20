Tamil Nadu Cops Seek Public Help In Child Rape Case, Post Photos Of Suspect

The local police in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district have released images of an unidentified man and appealed to the public for information, nearly a week after a 10-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted. The disturbing incident has ignited serious concerns over child safety and the efficacy of protection systems in the state.

CCTV footage, which has since circulated, shows the man stalking the minor girl before forcibly lifting her, according to initial police accounts.

The police have formally registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and multiple special teams have been formed to trace the perpetrator, though no arrests have been made yet.

"We have formed special teams and expect a breakthrough soon," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The Tiruvallur Police had shared pictures of the suspect on their official social media, urging public assistance to identify him:

The suspect in the photos/video is involved in a heinous crime of sexually assaulting a child. It is requested to communicate any information pertaining to him on 9952060948 pic.twitter.com/QBCdi5mQ2K — Thiruvallur District Police (@TNTVLRPOLICE) July 20, 2025

Child rights activists have voiced profound alarm, highlighting the incident as a stark reminder of the dangers children face in public spaces and the existing gaps in surveillance, community vigilance, and awareness.

"Every time a child is harmed, it's not just a law and order issue - it's a failure of the system meant to protect them," said an advocate who preferred to remain anonymous.

The incident has also drawn political condemnation, with the AIADMK slamming the ruling DMK saying "There is no safety for women under the DMK rule".

Former state BJP chief K Annamalai had earlier urged immediate action, warning that the suspect's freedom poses a continued threat to society.

The crime comes amid a worrying rise in offenses against women and children across the state. The state police and the ruling DMK maintain that stringent action is being taken in each case.

The authorities have pointed to recent fast-tracked trials and convictions - such as the life sentence awarded in the Anna University sexual assault case and another in which a pregnant woman was assaulted on a moving train - as evidence of their commitment to delivering justice.

