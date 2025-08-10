On Camera, Stray Dog Attacks Boy, Father Outside Tamil Nadu Home

In a disturbing incident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, a stray dog barged into a home and attacked an eight-year-old boy and his father, leaving both injured.

The incident, caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage over stray dog control in the city.

According to police, Muthusamy, 40, was at home when his son Senthil, a Class 3 student, stepped out towards the bathroom before leaving for school.

With the compound gate left open, a stray dog ran inside and pounced on the boy, biting his arms, legs, and thigh.

Hearing his screams, Muthusamy and other family members rushed out.

The 1 minute 38 second footage shows the dog turning its aggression towards Muthusamy, biting his leg and thigh as he tried to protect his son.

The video also shows the dog running erratically around the yard before chasing other members of the household. It took nearly an hour for the Madurai Corporation's animal control team to capture the dog after multiple attempts.

Both father and son were rushed to the Madurai Government Hospital, where Senthil received stitches in three places along with anti-rabies treatment. Muthusamy was also administered vaccines.

Residents say stray dogs are a constant menace in the neighbourhood, drawn by fish waste and leftover food dumped by hotels near the bus stand.

"The civic body must act immediately to control the stray dog population and strictly warn eateries against dumping waste in the open," a resident said.