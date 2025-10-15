Class 10 Student in Madurai, A Trained Rifle Shooter, Dies By Suicide

A Class 10 student in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has died by suicide at his house. Investigators said that the boy was a trained rifle shooter and is suspected to have used a firearm to end his life.

Confirming the boy's death by suicide, a senior officer of the Pudur Police Station told NDTV, "We have handed over the weapon used to the armoury. Further investigation is on."

READ: Tamil Nadu Man, 24, Hacked To Death By Father-In-Law 3 Months After Wedding

It is not yet clear whether the victim used his sporting rifle to end his life.

Student Showed Less Interest In Academics

Pudur Police suspect that the student showed less interest in academics, and it is being examined whether he was facing any form of academic pressure or emotional stress.

His parents work in the private sector.

Authorities have sent the boy's body for a post-mortem, and further forensic analysis is expected to determine the exact sequence of events.