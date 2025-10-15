A Gangster Named In Cop's Suicide Note, And Rs 50 Crore Corruption Charge

The mystery surrounding the twin police suicides in Haryana appears to deepen amid allegations of corruption and caste discrimination. IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide note has opened a can of worms, followed by another cop's suicide and charges of corruption and police-gangster links. The latest twist is an accusation by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Lathar in his suicide note that Kumar had signed a Rs 50 crore deal to clear gangster Rao Inderjit's name in a murder case.

The Twin Suicides

Y Puran Kumar shot himself dead at his Chandigarh home on October 7. He left an eight-page suicide note accusing 10 senior and retired officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

A week later, Sandeep Lathar, who was probing a corruption case against Kumar, shot himself with his service revolver in a field in Rohtak. In a three-page note, he alleged that Kumar was a "corrupt cop" who killed himself when he feared he would be exposed.

Who Is Rao Inderjit?

Lathar alleged in his note that Kumar had struck a deal of Rs 50 crore with Rao Inderjit, a notorious gangster, to clear his name from a murder case. Inderjit faces several criminal cases in Haryana and is currently in the US to escape the law in India. His name recently came to the fore in two major incidents in Haryana.

He also owns the Gems Music label and works for the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Inderjit had allegedly orchestrated the murder of financier Manjeet in Rohtak. His name had also surfaced in the firing incident at controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house and the attack on Haryanvi rapper-singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria.