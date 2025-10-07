Advertisement
Senior Haryana IPS Officer Shoots Himself At His House In Chandigarh

Puran Kumar was an Additional Director General of Police, a high-ranking position within the Indian Police Service, and was posted at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak

Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, died by suicide at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence by shooting himself. The police are at the spot.  

It is not immediately clear what the provocation was behind his suicide. 

Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur is at the spot.

Puran Kumar was an Additional Director General of Police, a high-ranking position within the Indian Police Service, and was posted at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29.

The officer's wife, Aman P Kumar, is an IAS officer. She is currently on an official trip to Japan. She will return to India tomorrow evening.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

