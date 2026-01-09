"Job Is Tough, Succumbed To Pressure": Man Jumps To Death At Saket Court

A court staff member died by suicide after jumping from the Saket District Court building in Delhi on Friday. The victim was working at the court complex and had reportedly been under mental stress linked to work pressure.

The victim has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar.

A suicide note was recovered, in which the victim stated that he was ending his life due to office work pressure. He wrote that the decision was taken of his own free will and that no one should be held responsible.

In the note, the victim said he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts since taking charge as an Ahlmad (a record-keeper or clerk attached to a judge or a particular court). He wrote that he did not share his condition with anyone, believing he would be able to overcome it, but failed to do so. “I am 60% percent handicapped person and this job is very tough for me and I succumbed to the pressure,” the note mentioned.

The note further stated that he had been unable to sleep and was constantly overthinking due to work-related stress. He added that opting for early retirement would not allow him access to his savings or pension until the age of 60, which increased his mental pressure.

Police said the body has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.